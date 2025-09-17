VivoPower Loads Up on XRP Cheap Using New Mining Swap Strategy

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 15:12
TLDR:

  • VivoPower expands Caret Digital mining operations and secures bulk rig discounts to improve token output efficiency.
  • Mined tokens will be swapped into XRP, giving VivoPower an effective 65% discount at current market prices.
  • The company follows a treasury plan focused on building XRP exposure through token swaps and Ripple shares.
  • Management says asset allocation will be managed dynamically as XRP strategy continues to scale.

VivoPower is doubling down on crypto exposure. The company’s digital asset mining arm is expanding operations and converting mined tokens into XRP at steep discounts. This approach aims to grow its XRP holdings at a lower average cost. 

The move comes as mining economics improve, giving the company new flexibility. 

VivoPower Mining Expansion and Token Conversion

In a press release, VivoPower confirmed that Caret Digital, its mining unit, has secured bulk discounts on additional rigs. These rigs will boost its proof-of-work mining capacity, allowing higher token output. The company stated that it will continue converting mined assets into XRP, creating what it described as an effective 65% discount on exposure.

Management said the plan forms part of a two-pronged treasury strategy aimed at building XRP reserves efficiently. The other component includes buying Ripple Lab shares. 

According to the statement, the company expects to dynamically adjust its allocation based on market conditions.

Crypto commentator Pumpius, in a post on X, connected this move with what he called a growing convergence of events favoring XRP. He pointed to Ripple’s regulatory clarity, ISO 20022 compliance, and pending ETF filings as part of a larger setup.

XRP Treasury Strategy and Market Context

VivoPower noted that improving mining economics influenced its decision to scale operations now. Higher token prices have made proof-of-work mining more profitable. The company expects this expansion to secure long-term exposure to XRP at one of the lowest costs available.

The treasury focus reflects a broader market trend of corporations holding digital assets as part of portfolio strategy. VivoPower said it will manage its holdings actively, rebalancing between XRP and Ripple equity positions when needed.

This approach comes at a time when XRP is drawing attention from both institutional and retail investors. Industry watchers are tracking potential ETF approvals and Ripple’s push for banking access in the United States.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:36
