VivoPower Raises $19 Million in Equities to Expand XRP Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:01
  • VivoPower raises $19M at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury and repay debt.
  • Earlier $121M raise led by Saudi royal marked launch of XRP-focused treasury strategy.
  • Adam Traidman joins as advisor, strengthening blockchain expertise and market positioning.

VivoPower International closed a $19 million equity raise priced at $6.05 per share, executed at a premium to its latest market close. The company said proceeds will fund its XRP-based treasury strategy and help service debt, underscoring its push deeper into digital assets.

Related: VivoPower (VVPR) Details $121M XRP Treasury With Saudi Royal Backing

Building an XRP Treasury

The new financing follows VivoPower’s $121 million placement earlier this year, led by Saudi royal Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud, who committed $100 million through Eleventh Holding Company. That raise marked the formal launch of VivoPower’s plan to become the first Nasdaq-listed company to anchor its corporate treasury in XRP.

The firm disclosed at the time that it intended to restructure operations and spin off legacy businesses, redirecting capital toward digital assets and payments infrastructure.

Capital Structure and SEC Filings

The fresh capital comes months after VivoPower announced $121 million in financing through a private share placement also priced at $6.05 per share. The transaction was led by Prince Abdulaziz, chairman of Eleventh Holding Company, who committed $100 million. According to regulatory filings, VivoPower sold 20 million ordinary shares in that round.

The earlier raise marked the official launch of its cryptocurrency treasury strategy. The company stated that it aims to become the first publicly traded firm to base its treasury on XRP. At the same time, it disclosed plans to spin off its legacy operations as part of a broader restructuring.

Strategic Appointments and Market Response

To strengthen its digital asset initiative, VivoPower appointed Adam Traidman, former executive of SBI Ripple Asia, as chairman of its board of advisors. His appointment aligns the company with advisors experienced in blockchain and payments infrastructure.

The May fundraising announcement sparked a strong market response, with VivoPower shares rising as much as 26% intraday before declining. At the time, the stock was still up more than 11%, trading around $6.75.

The current $19 million placement affirms VivoPower’s commitment to its XRP-focused treasury strategy, complementing the earlier $121 million investment and positioning the company to expand its presence in digital assets while addressing financial obligations.

Related: Nasdaq-Listed VivoPower Makes a $100 Million Bet on a Yield-Bearing XRP Treasury

Source: https://coinedition.com/vivopower-raises-19-million-in-equities-to-expand-xrp-treasury/

