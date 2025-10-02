ExchangeDEX+
VivoPower Raises $19M for XRP Treasury as Experts Map Next Price Levels

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 18:33
TLDR:

  • VivoPower secured $19M through new stock issuance priced at $6.05, above its last closing market price.
  • Funds will fuel the company’s XRP digital asset treasury strategy and reduce outstanding debt obligations.
  • The raise follows a previous offering led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud.
  • Shares were placed with long-term US and global institutional investors, signaling investor support for XRP focus.

XRP has been attracting traders and institutions, and the latest move shows how corporate interest is scaling up. 

A Nasdaq-listed treasury company focused on XRP has pulled in millions through a stock offering priced above market. This comes as traders debate whether the token can break key levels and chart a path toward higher price targets. 

On one side, chart watchers see compression building. On the other, investors are putting real capital behind long-term bets.

VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19 Million Raise

VivoPower International, listed on Nasdaq, confirmed it has raised $19 million through an equity offering priced at $6.05 per share. 

The pricing came at a premium to its last market close, according to a company release. The capital will support the firm’s XRP digital asset treasury strategy, focused on acquisition, management, and long-term holding.

Moreover, the company said the raise builds on a previously announced Regulation S offering led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. Shares were placed with long-term institutional investors in the United States and abroad. 

VivoPower stated the proceeds would also be used to retire debt as it expands its digital asset focus.

The offering was made under a registration statement already declared effective by the SEC earlier this year. A final prospectus related to the raise is available on the SEC’s website. The deal reflects sustained interest from investors despite the volatility around crypto assets.

Wu Blockchain reported the deal as part of a growing trend of listed firms building structured XRP holdings. VivoPower framed the move as scaling its balance sheet allocation into digital assets while strengthening financial footing.

XRP Price Targets Spark Trader Debate

While institutions allocate, traders are watching price charts closely. Analyst CoinsKid wrote that XRP is compressing near the apex of a descending triangle. 

He suggested that a breakout above resistance could open a path toward $4.13, while rejection could mean a retest of lower support.

Another trader, EGRAG Crypto, pointed to Fibonacci levels as key reference points. He suggested that closing above $3.13 could drive XRP toward $4.40. However, rejection at that level might see prices slide to $2.65 or even $2.40.

At press time, XRP price hovers just below $3 at $2.98. The Ripple token has surged by 1.81% in the last 24 hours and 5.51% over the past week. The daily trading volume is above $5.5 billion. 

The market, in other words, is split. Traders focus on near-term chart signals, while institutions like VivoPower commit to long-term accumulation strategies. Both narratives now converge around whether XRP can sustain momentum and hold higher ground.

The funding round shows investors are willing to back XRP-focused firms at a premium. At the same time, traders weigh risk levels across technical setups. The balance of retail speculation and institutional strategy will determine XRP’s next move.

XRP price on CoinGecko

The post VivoPower Raises $19M for XRP Treasury as Experts Map Next Price Levels appeared first on Blockonomi.

