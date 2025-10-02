ExchangeDEX+
VivoPower raised $19 million in equity at $6.05, advancing its XRP-focused treasury strategy.VivoPower raised $19 million in equity at $6.05, advancing its XRP-focused treasury strategy.

VivoPower raises fresh funding for expand XRP treasury

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 17:22
Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has raised $19 million in equity through an offering of ordinary stock for $6.05 per share. The digital asset treasury plan will include the purchase, administration, and long-term holding of XRP.

According to the VivoPower press release, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud from Saudi Arabia had previously announced the Regulation S offering. The announcement claimed that long-term institutional investors in the U.S. and globally purchased shares, indicating strong support for the firm’s XRP digital asset treasury strategy.

The B Corp-certified business report confirmed that the Regulation S offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2025.

VivoPower International PLC’s stock trades at $5.13, up $0.08 over the past five days, representing a 1.58% increase. The price dropped by 0.58% in pre-market trading to $5.10, and shares traded within a range of $4.52 to $5.25 during the day. The firm recorded an average trading volume of 603,820 with a market capitalization of $ 51.88 million.

XRP is presently trading at $2.945276 per token in relation to the US dollar with a market valuation of $176.21 billion. The price of the XRP fluctuated between a low of $2.816855 and a high of $2.956308, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.45 billion. XRP is down 0.29% over the last week, but it is still up 3.52% from the previous day.

VivoPower expands crypto strategy with XRP rewards, $100M Ripple stake

On August 28, 2025, VivoPower International Plc announced that it was extending its partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com through the introduction of a shareholder benefits program. The partnership expanded on a custodial collaboration that was started earlier that month.

The announcement confirmed that $100 million worth of XRP tokens will be given to qualified investors who sign up as new users on Crypto.com using a special VVPR affiliate link.

VivoPower International described the new project as coinciding with its major transition, referring to it as a digital asset enterprise focused on XRP. The company stated that it is certified to offer its stockholders exposure to both XRP coins and shares of Ripple Labs.  The announcement claimed VivoPower was acquiring a $100 million stake in Ripple Labs.

According to the press, the acquisition of a $100 million stake led to the accumulation of XRP tokens and formed additional partnerships within the broader crypto sector. VivoPower certified that the firm’s management positioned these actions as the foundation of a sustainable treasury model.

VivoPower announced on September 2 that the firm had partnered with Doppler Finance for institutional XRP and RLUSD yield programs. The announcement claimed that the partnership estimated that the Doppler Finance platform could unlock institutional-grade yield potential for its XRP holdings. It elaborated that the partnership planned to implement an initial pilot tranche of $30 million to produce yield on XRP treasury holdings.

VivoPower expands with South Korean office, appoints Chris Kim as Director

On September 29, the company named Mr. Chris Kim as the local representative director and announced the opening of a South Korean office.  The South Korean office follows the company’s participation in Korea Blockchain Week and XRP Seoul.

Kim added that South Korea is a digital ecosystem with a high rate of XRP ownership across the population. He certified that the company will engage with the community to decentralize finance solutions.

According to the announcement, the office opening aims to tap into South Korea’s digital asset market, which accounts for 20% of the total, with a circulating supply of $30 billion in XRP.  The report stated that Mr. Kim will be responsible for the company’s interactions with the XRP-friendly ecosystem in South Korea.

