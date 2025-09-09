VivoPower Tembo Accepts RLUSD to Accelerate Global Payments

TLDR

Tembo adopts RLUSD for instant, low-cost EV payments in global markets.

RLUSD powers Tembo’s leap into fast, stable cross-border transactions.

VivoPower integrates RLUSD to supercharge EV finance and treasury ops.

Blockchain boost: Tembo e-LV goes global with RLUSD stablecoin.

Tembo streamlines EV payments worldwide with Ripple’s RLUSD coin.

VivoPower International PLC has confirmed that its electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV, now accepts RLUSD for payments. The company selected RLUSD to enhance international transaction speed and reduce costs across multiple markets. With this move, Tembo aims to streamline operations, particularly in developing regions where banking inefficiencies persist.

RLUSD Boosts Payment Efficiency Across Global Markets

Tembo e-LV has expanded its payment infrastructure by integrating RLUSD, Ripple Labs’ stablecoin backed by U.S. dollar reserves. This digital currency ensures faster settlements while maintaining the value stability necessary for enterprise use. The RLUSD option supports both Ethereum and the XRP Ledger, allowing wide compatibility for partners and clients.

This development directly addresses long-standing delays in conventional international wire transfers and high associated fees. Tembo’s adoption of RLUSD brings near-instant processing and enables low-cost transactions, improving customer experience globally. The company continues to refine its global outreach by leveraging blockchain-driven tools.

Tembo enhances payment reliability and reduces dependency on traditional banks, particularly in developing countries. These markets often face sluggish financial systems, making crypto-based transfers more attractive. RLUSD, pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, offers a stable and secure medium for conducting cross-border business.

RLUSD Strengthens Treasury Flexibility and Supports DeFi Strategy

VivoPower expands its treasury and decentralized finance (DeFi) roadmap while strengthening liquidity management. RLUSD’s stable nature, backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, enhances corporate asset diversification. This aligns with VivoPower’s broader plan to pivot into a digital-first enterprise.

The shift supports VivoPower’s transformation into an XRP-focused digital asset business with a long-term view on blockchain adoption. The company is actively investing in XRP, Ripple equity, and DeFi applications to establish infrastructure for real-world use cases. RLUSD plays a central role in this strategy by combining reliability with low-friction transfer mechanisms.

VivoPower positions itself as an early adopter of institutional-grade digital currencies like RLUSD. These efforts signal a move beyond simple energy solutions into advanced digital ecosystems. The RLUSD integration reflects a decisive step toward a blockchain-enabled financial model.

VivoPower Embraces Innovation Through Digital Asset Expansion

VivoPower operates globally and strongly focuses on sustainability. Its two core divisions, Tembo and Caret Digital, cover electric fleet conversions and renewable digital asset applications. RLUSD acceptance opens new pathways for decentralized services.

Tembo focuses on rugged EV solutions, and RLUSD integration supports its financing, battery, and charging operations in complex markets. Caret Digital uses RLUSD as part of its power-to-x solutions to optimize renewable energy applications. This dual-pronged approach enhances both operational and financial flexibility.

RLUSD has seen a tenfold rise in market capitalization since early 2025, underlining its growing acceptance. VivoPower’s adoption confirms the stablecoin’s utility in global commerce, digital asset management, and cross-border infrastructure. As RLUSD adoption grows, it is increasingly positioned as a trusted payment and treasury tool.

The post VivoPower Tembo Accepts RLUSD to Accelerate Global Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.