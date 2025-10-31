Volatile Shifts in Bitcoin and Altcoin Markets: Experts Weigh In

Bitcoin, a cornerstone in the cryptocurrency landscape, has experienced a notable dive to $107,600, an unexpected low exacerbated by recent statements from the Federal Reserve. This slump below $107,000 has escalated anxieties about substantial sell-offs in other digital currencies, with Solana witnessing a 7% drop today.
