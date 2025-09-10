Volkswagen plans to invest up to €1 billion (approximately $1.2 billion) in artificial intelligence by 2030

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 02:25
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1556+9.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001975-0.55%

Volkswagen Group, the German automotive giant, has announced that it plans to invest up to €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives by 2030 amid ongoing transformations in its key markets in China and Germany.

According to the German carmaker on Tuesday, it will not only invest up to a billion euros ($1.2 billion) in artificial intelligence by 2030, but will also focus on integrating the technology into every aspect of its business in a bid to unlock billions in savings.

The announcement came on the first day of the IAA car show in Munich, which is regarded as Europe’s biggest.

Volkswagen’s CEO shares big AI plans

Volkswagen’s investment will be funneled towards AI-supported vehicle development, industrial applications, and the expansion of high-performance IT infrastructure, according to reports.

The company expects the move will have saved them up to €4 billion ($4.7 billion) by 2035.

The announcement comes at a critical time for the German group. It is currently in the middle of deep changes to its two main markets, China and Germany, as it steps back to work on new models and major cost cuts.

On Sunday, it unveiled a concept for a new small electric SUV, tagged the ID.Cross, and touted as part of the automaker’s push to offer affordable battery-powered vehicles.

Volkswagen expects AI to significantly accelerate the development process for new vehicle models and technologies.

“For us, AI is the key to greater speed, quality and competitiveness – along the entire value chain, from vehicle development to production,” Hauke Stars, chief IT executive, said.

Volkswagen’s products will be heavily influenced by regional markets

The Volkswagen Group is facing several challenges right now. It not only has to figure out its vehicle’s software, but it also has to invest in new technologies like autonomous driving while struggling to stay ahead of fierce competition in China, increased tariffs in the United States, and maintaining the competitiveness of its whole portfolio of cars.

“The automotive industry, and especially Volkswagen, have never faced so many headwinds at the same time,” Oliver Blume CEO of Volkswagen told reporters at IAA Munich.

However, he also admitted that the auto show is a sign the Volkswagen Group is making progress on several fronts, including the launch of a new set of compact and affordable EVs for Europe, like the Volkswagen ID.Cross and the upcoming ID.Polo.

In the past, his company got by selling the same kinds of cars everywhere—a model that’s driven everything from its ill-fated push for diesels in America to its global rollout of the ID. electric cars.

However, he said the Volkswagen Group’s products now need to be more regional in their focus.

“Our business, over decades, worked for the Volkswagen Group to develop and produce a majority [of cars] in Germany, and then bringing the cars with one standard all over the world,” he said. “This model doesn’t work anymore.”

From here on out, the German carmaker will tailor solutions to its problems in respective regions. In the US, it can not afford to pay tariffs and pay for its high investments there, so Blume continues to hope the US government will offer support.

For China, where the Volkswagen Group was an early pioneer but lost significant sales to new local players, it announced a partnership with Xpeng for electrical architectures and other automakers to make cars suited to those markets.

In Europe, where regulators continue to push for a plan to ban the sale of new combustion-powered cars by 2035 despite significant industry protest, it plans to continue adding more new EVs across new price points.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877.89-0.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1556+9.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002545-2.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completes $50 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completes $50 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

7 financings totaled tens of millions of dollars; RockawayX completed the fundraising of its second early-stage fund of US$125 million, and will jointly launch the accelerator center "Solana City" in Dubai with the Solana Foundation and development company Helius Labs on May 1.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.046+2.49%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013844+27.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1556+9.34%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 10:39
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9554-0.60%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08842+2.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; decentralized AI startup Nous Research completes $50 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules