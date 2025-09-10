Von der Leyen sets EU agenda after Trump trade deal backlash

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 09:23
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.73+2.06%
MemeCore
M$2.0059+5.20%
Threshold
T$0.01654+1.84%
Union
U$0.00942-5.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.733+1.94%
Visa
VON$343.28+0.04%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10835-2.29%

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union’s chief executive, will give her annual State of the Union address today, laying out the European Union’s priorities for the coming year. She speaks amid intense political pressure following a summer filled with backlash to a trade deal U.S. President Donald Trump offered.

Last year, she was re-elected for a second term, but the President of the European Commission now faces a tricky balancing act. Conversely, she doesn’t want to appear unrealistic in leadership and unity. On the other hand, she has to account for lawmakers, businesses, and voters who believe the U.S. deal shortchanged Europe.

Von der Leyen will take the floor in Strasbourg at 9 a.m., delivering a speech whose tradition is to lay out the bloc’s political direction. She is set to emphasise Europe’s defence, demanding new investment and closer co-ordination in a growing global insecurity. Alongside security, she will concentrate on raising the continent’s economic competitiveness to confront the rising challenge from China and protect European jobs.

She is championing a stepped-up approach to Ukraine, with continued financial and military support, while she pushes for stronger sanctions against Russia. In addition to these priorities, officials say, she wants to highlight progress on climate policy and the digital transition and project the EU as green and technologically advanced.

Yet the most urgent question for business leaders will be whether she can deliver concrete steps to cut red tape and put into practice the competitiveness plan by former ECB chief Mario Draghi. 

Trade deal sparks EU backlash

Casting a significant shadow over her speech is the tariff deal she made with Trump in July at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland where EU tariffs were abolished on U.S. industrial goods and market barriers for U.S. farm produce were clamped down on. In retaliation, Trump imposed a 15 % tax on most EU products, doing away with low or zero duties that had existed before his second term.

The response in Europe has been furious. It was an “act of submission” and “another form of slavery,” France’s former prime minister François Bayrou said. A poll published this week found that 77 % of people in the EU’s five biggest countries believe the deal is weighted in favor of the United States. Just 2% say that it’s good for Europe. Over half said they would support boycotting U.S. products, with the others desiring von der Leyen to make her exit.

European officials have defended the deal as a necessary compromise that averted a destructive trade war. Businesses, it is said, wanted certainty, especially with U.S. security guarantees still vital to the defence of Europe.

But a broad opposition exists inside Parliament. Socialists and Greens accuse Von der Leyen of bending to Washington pressure. Even some in the centre-right European People’s Party, her own political family, have voiced unease.

Alberto Alemanno, a professor of EU law at HEC Paris, said von der Leyen was being made a scapegoat. He argued that while she embodied the EU’s weaknesses, those failings were not hers. According to him, she could not single-handedly retaliate against the United States, respond decisively to the conflict in Gaza, or broker peace in Ukraine.

Von der Leyen fights to restore trust

The State of the Union address will be watched closely across Europe. For von der Leyen, it is an opportunity to reset the political agenda and drum up support when there are increasing signs of public unrest.

She’ll highlight the EU’s global role, its role in defending Ukraine, and even its role in helping to shape trade and climate rules. However, with the Trump deal still leading the news, the question is whether her message can restore trust.

A debate will follow her speech to Parliament. Markets, industry groups, and allies elsewhere will be seeking indications of how the EU plans to handle the wars, trade, and competition from others worldwide.

This could be von der Leyen’s most challenging State of the Union yet.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/von-der-leyen-sets-eu-agenda/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

PANews reported on September 10th that CyberKongz announced that the KONG token will hold its TGE today, with 2% of the supply distributed to active OpenSea users from 2023 to date. Addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 10,000 USD will be eligible to claim 1,650 KONG , while addresses with trading volume exceeding $ 100,000 USD will be eligible to claim 11,250 KONG . Claims will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and users can claim starting today at 21:00 ( UTC+8 ).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131+0.53%
CyberKongz
KONG$----%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 09:21
Share
ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to an official announcement, ApeCoin announced that its token APE has now been simultaneously issued to the Solana network.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131+0.53%
ApeCoin
APE$0.6111+2.60%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0063-5.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 09:25
Share
MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Globenewswire, digital asset mining ASIC manufacturer MicroBT announced a $5.4 million mining machine transaction agreement with Dataprana, which will purchase 1,280 M66S mining machines and host them at the company's mining farm in the United States.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.73+2.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 09:29
Share

Trending News

More

CyberKongz: KONG tokens will be available for claiming at TGE today, 21:00

ApeCoin's official token, APE, is now available on the Solana network.

MicroBT and Dataprana reach $5.4 million mining hardware deal

New Ripple-BBVA Deal Signals Global Banks Are Embracing Digital Assets

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 