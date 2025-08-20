VVV price rises as whales buy ahead of Venice tokenized DIEM launch

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/20 22:30
SIX
SIX$0.02157-0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01397+0.21%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00516-20.27%
MAY
MAY$0.04744-4.00%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02766+2.90%
VVV
VVV$4.439+10.36%

VVV price rose for six consecutive days, reaching its highest level since May 12, as whales and smart money buy ahead of the tokenized DIEM launch.

Summary
  • Venice Token price jumped to its highest point since May. 
  • Whale and smart money accumulation accelerated this week.
  • The developers are launching the tokenized DIEM on Aug. 20.

Venice Token (VVV) jumped to a high of $4.25, up by 80% from its lowest level this month. This surge brought its market capitalization to over $130 million.

Whales and smart money investors are buying Venice Token

Venice is a fast-growing player in the artificial intelligence industry that is building an alternative to popular platforms like ChatGPT and Grok. 

Its main advantage is that it focuses on privacy, where all users’ searches are saved on their browsers and not on Venice’s servers. It does not censor information.

VVV price has jumped recently as data show that whales are actively accumulating it. Nansen data reveals that whales hold 80,000 tokens, up from 66,000 earlier this month. Smart money investors’ holdings have jumped by 306% in the last 30 days to over 127,000.

The ongoing whale buying happened as the amount of VVV tokens on exchanges has plunged. There are now 2.2 million tokens, down from 4 million in July. Falling exchange reserves are a sign that investors are actively accumulating the token.

The next key catalyst for the VVV price is the launch of the tokenized DIEM and a tweak in its tokenomics. In this, VVV stakers will be able to mint DIEM tokens, a process that will replace the previous model where users received a daily allocation of DIEM tokens.

The advantage of this approach is that the allocated API capacity will no longer fluctuate and that users can sell their DIEM in the open market.

VVV price technical analysis

VVV price

The daily chart shows that the VVV price has jumped in the past few days. This rebound happened after it formed a double-bottom pattern at $2.45. 

Venice Token has now crossed the important resistance level at $3.85, the neckline of this pattern. It has also moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, while the Supertrend has turned green. 

Therefore, the most likely scenario is that the price keeps rising, with the next point to watch being at $5.33, its highest point on May 1, which is 25% above the current level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401+0.50%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02773+3.16%
Raydium
RAY$3.315+4.11%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Share
Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Glodon News, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on June 24, 2025, the company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Via
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+12.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-27.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:57
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.0191-9.04%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01773+6.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-27.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Crypto: MetaMask to Add Tron Support in Upcoming Integration