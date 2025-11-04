Wall Street Analyst Calls It: Bitcoin’s “IPO Moment” Is Now — Retail Still Sleeps as Smart Money Loads Up

A prominent Wall Street analyst has signaled a pivotal moment for Bitcoin, likening it to an IPO surge. While everyday investors remain largely unaware, savvy financiers are quietly amassing their positions. This article reveals which cryptocurrencies are poised for significant growth, offering insights that could shape the future of digital currency investments. Bitcoin Price Hovering with Room to Grow Source: tradingview Bitcoin's price currently sits between just over $105,000 and $115,000. It's experiencing a slight decline from last week by about 6%. However, there's a potential for growth. The nearest resistance at a little over $121,000 suggests a possible upward movement. Bitcoin could rise by around 14% from the current range to hit this level. If optimism continues, breaking through the second resistance could see prices climb further to over $131,000, shooting up roughly 23%. While short-term indicators show some pressure, longer observations lean towards potential gains. Keep an eye on support levels around early $100,000s, as they maintain Bitcoin's stability. Conclusion Institutional investors see a strong opportunity in BTC. While retail investors are less active, those with deep knowledge and large resources are increasing their holdings. The market shows signs of significant interest from large-scale players. This growing involvement of institutional money may pave the way for further growth. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. A prominent Wall Street analyst has signaled a pivotal moment for Bitcoin, likening it to an IPO surge. While everyday investors remain largely unaware, savvy financiers are quietly amassing their positions. This article reveals which cryptocurrencies are poised for significant growth, offering insights that could shape the future of digital currency investments. Bitcoin Price Hovering with Room to Grow Source: tradingview Bitcoin's price currently sits between just over $105,000 and $115,000. It's experiencing a slight decline from last week by about 6%. However, there's a potential for growth. The nearest resistance at a little over $121,000 suggests a possible upward movement. Bitcoin could rise by around 14% from the current range to hit this level. If optimism continues, breaking through the second resistance could see prices climb further to over $131,000, shooting up roughly 23%. While short-term indicators show some pressure, longer observations lean towards potential gains. Keep an eye on support levels around early $100,000s, as they maintain Bitcoin's stability. Conclusion Institutional investors see a strong opportunity in BTC. While retail investors are less active, those with deep knowledge and large resources are increasing their holdings. The market shows signs of significant interest from large-scale players. This growing involvement of institutional money may pave the way for further growth. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.