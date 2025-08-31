Wall Street ETFs Have Killed the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s How Pros Are Trading Altcoins Now

By: Coinstats
2025/08/31 13:30
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10382-0.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00071+23.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018655-1.50%
SphereX
HERE$0.00033-2.94%
Prosper
PROS$0.18906-1.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00793-0.87%
An ETH/BTC chart breakout is signaling the start of a new altcoin cycle, according to a top analyst.
  • Top analyst argues the traditional 4-year crypto cycle is now dead, replaced by an ETF-driven market
  • ETH breaking its 20-day EMA is the key technical signal that the altcoin bear market has ended
  • The analyst calls this the “final easy cycle” for massive gains before a major market depression

After the longest bear market in history, a top analyst is calling the turn for altcoins. 

The 4-Year Crypto Cycle is Dead, and the “Final Easy” Altcoin Run is Starting Now

According to Michaël van de Poppe, the old 4-year crypto cycle is dead, and a new set of signals, led by a key Ethereum breakout and imminent rate cuts, are pointing to the start of the “final easy cycle” for massive altcoin gains. 

Forget the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s What Matters Now

The analyst’s core thesis is that the crypto market has fund…

The post Wall Street ETFs Have Killed the 4-Year Cycle. Here’s How Pros Are Trading Altcoins Now appeared first on Coin Edition.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.21856+3.81%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.133+0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01869-1.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Share
The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0818+17.19%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1532-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Ripple (XRP) on the Rise Toward $5 By 2026, But Could This $0.035 Hit it First?

Ripple (XRP) on the Rise Toward $5 By 2026, But Could This $0.035 Hit it First?

As Ripple (XRP) edges closer to a potential $5 milestone by 2026, market eyes are shifting to emerging players that could disrupt the narrative before it unfolds. One such coin is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) drawing increasing attention from DeFi analysts and institutional observers alike. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in presale phase 6 priced at […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012202-33.36%
XRP
XRP$2.8396+1.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001653+2.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/31 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Ripple (XRP) on the Rise Toward $5 By 2026, But Could This $0.035 Hit it First?

21Shares zet in op Hyperliquid met nieuw ETP: DeFi groeit razendsnel

Bears Dominate Bitcoin Despite Fed Rate Optimism