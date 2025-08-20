Wall Street firm doubles down on bearish Palantir call, sees 70% downside ahead

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:54
U
U$0.019-5.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.843+2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10252+3.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02238+6.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1191+5.21%

Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is facing renewed bearish pressure after Citron Research issued a warning, projecting that the stock could fall more than 70% from current levels.

At press time, Palantir was trading at $148, down 8.24% on the day and extending weekly losses to over 20%. 

PLTR one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold

The latest downturn adds to growing concerns that the stock remains significantly overvalued amid intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) and big data space.

Citron Research in an X post on August 20 drew direct comparisons between Palantir and Databricks, a private data analytics giant recently valued at $100 billion. 

Palantir v. Databricks metrics. Source: Citron Research

Databricks, with over 15,000 enterprise clients, has positioned itself as a stronger growth business, benefiting from a true SaaS model and less reliance on government contracts. 

Palantir’s crash to $40

According to Citron’s analysis, if Palantir were given the same $100 billion valuation as Databricks, its stock would be worth just $40,  far below current levels.

The bearish projection also echoes earlier comparisons made to OpenAI, reinforcing Citron’s view that Palantir’s market price is detached from its fundamentals. The firm warned that repeated signals from established AI leaders point to a much lower fair value for the stock.

The selloff in Palantir comes amid broader weakness in AI-related equities. Market sentiment turned cautious after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the artificial intelligence sector was likely in a bubble, sparking fears that current valuations across the industry may not be sustainable.

It’s worth noting that Palantir stock peaked at 190 on August 12 before cooling as investors rotated out of hot AI names. 

Despite the pullback, shares remain up 92% in 2025, fueled by expectations of increased U.S. government contracts under the Donald Trump administration and strong retail enthusiasm for AI, even as commercial revenue growth lags.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/wall-street-firm-doubles-down-on-bearish-palantir-call-sees-70-downside-ahead/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3757+2.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001867+4.12%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,627.35+0.69%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19895+2.93%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001761-6.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+3.76%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike