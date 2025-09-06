Wall Street giants now expect 3 rate cuts from the Fed between September and November

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 07:59
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002231+0.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06527+4.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00703-4.09%

Wall Street’s biggest players have flipped their rate cut bets after another weak jobs report hammered expectations. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Oxford Economics now all expect the Fed to cut rates three times between September and November.

According to Kalshi, the probability of a 25 basis point cut at the September 17 meeting has jumped to 99%, while the odds of a more aggressive 50 basis point cut have climbed to 12%, up from zero just a day earlier.

Morgan Stanley said Friday’s report “tilts risks in the direction of 75 basis points in cuts by year-end.” Oxford Economics made its own adjustment, now projecting a rate cut in September rather than December.

But the surprising change came from Bank of America. Analysts there now expect 25 basis point cuts in both September and December, abandoning their earlier prediction of no cuts until 2026. Aditya Bhave, senior U.S. economist at the bank, explained that “there is now clearer evidence of deterioration in labor demand, not just supply.”

Bank of America now sees five more cuts into 2026

Aditya also said that inflation measured by the core PCE gauge could hit 3% in August and likely rise toward the end of the year. Despite that, the Fed is unlikely to hike in October.

The reasoning is simple; too many signs now point to a weaker hiring environment. In fact, Bank of America’s new forecast includes three more quarter-point cuts in 2026, starting in June, which would lower the Fed’s target rate to 3%-3.25%, down from the current 4.25%-4.5%.

This updated path now lines up with the broader view across Wall Street. Swap contracts that track the Fed’s next moves have already priced in not just a September cut, but also strong chances of cuts at the two other remaining meetings this year.

Until now, Bank of America was the only top-tier bank not on board with a September cut. That’s no longer the case. Markets didn’t waste time reacting.

The 10-year Treasury yield sank by 10 basis points to 4.076%, and gold hit a record high of $3,644.90 per ounce, rising 1% on the day. The reaction shows traders are treating the rate cuts as near-certain. There’s growing sentiment that the Fed may have to move quicker than expected.

Analysts brace for even faster cuts after jobs data disappointment

The jobs report released at 8:30 a.m. ET pushed expectations into overdrive. Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO, said the report was “disappointing” and “will start the conversation about whether the FOMC should cut 50 bp on September 17.” While Ian still believes a 25 basis point cut is most likely, he warned that “next week’s benchmark revisions and CPI could shift the market’s perception.”

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth, said the weak numbers “leave the door wide open for the Fed to cut rates at the September 17th meeting.” He pointed out that the current labor environment might require fewer job additions to keep unemployment flat. “Last year it was between 100,000 and 150,000,” Art said. “This year with limited emigration and retiring baby boomers it is likely closer to 50,000.”

Saira Malik, head of equities and fixed income at Nuveen, told CNBC that “this gives the Fed the greenlight to cut by 25 basis points,” and added that “it’s going to bring 50 basis points of rate cuts on the table for this September FOMC meeting and that’s why markets are positive.”

Joe Gaffoglio, CEO of Mutual of America Capital Management, noted that the August employment dip wasn’t surprising. He said the Bureau of Labor Statistics has repeatedly revised its job numbers downward in recent months. “The labor market continues to show fatigue as businesses hold back on hiring amid uncertainty around the direction of inflation, tariffs and the strength of the underlying economy,” Joe said.

Jeff Schulze, head of economic and market strategy at ClearBridge Investments, said the August payrolls report “did little to quell fears of a recessionary-esque labor backdrop.” Job creation is “at stall speed,” Jeff said, adding that “nothing in today’s report changes the outlook for a September rate cut.” He said the data supports “additional and faster rate cuts beyond September,” and warned that the QCEW revisions next week could further impact how much ground the FOMC lays for the rest of the year.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

PANews reported on September 6th that SOL Strategies (HODL) , a Toronto-listed digital asset company focused on the Solana blockchain , has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin on September 9th under the ticker symbol STKE. As of the end of August, the company held 435,064 SOL tokens. The shares, previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), will continue to trade under the symbol HODL but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded under the symbol CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take any action, as their shares will automatically convert to Nasdaq-listed shares.
Union
U$0.00971-13.99%
Solana
SOL$204.59+0.55%
Overtake
TAKE$0.14839-9.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 08:19
Share
WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

PANews reported on September 6th that WLFI stated on the X platform that it is aware of the community's concerns regarding the recent wallet blacklisting. WLFI emphasized that it will never suppress normal activity. Over the past few days, 272 wallets have been blacklisted. This represents only a small fraction of the total number of holders, and the move is purely to prevent user losses. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to assist affected users. A breakdown of these 272 wallets is as follows: 215 (approximately 79.0%) were related to phishing attacks: the team intervened to prevent hackers from stealing funds and is working with the legitimate owners to secure/transfer assets. In 50 cases (~18.4%), owners reported the breach; at their request, the team blacklisted these addresses to help protect/recover funds. 5 (about 1.8%) were marked as high-risk exposures (security risks are under review). One case (approximately 0.4%) involved suspected misappropriation of other holders’ funds; a comprehensive internal review is underway. WLFI stated that it will not block normal trading activities, but will take immediate action when it receives alerts of malicious or high-risk activities that may harm community members. The subsequent measures are as follows: We will continue to work with the rightful owners to verify control and ensure the security of funds. Once the review is complete, definitive results for each category will be published. Any broader actions affecting holders will be announced publicly.
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005022+0.41%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1828+0.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1172+1.82%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 08:43
Share
Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

The post Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko pressed his government to introduce tougher regulation for the crypto industry, local media reported on Sept. 5. According to the report, Lukashenko warned that lax oversight was undermining investor security and the state’s economic interests. The President delivered the rebuke during a high-level government conference after a state audit found that about half of all citizen investments sent to foreign crypto platforms fail to return. The inspection, carried out by the State Control Committee, also uncovered violations in how domestic platforms register financial operations. Push for regulatory overhaul The President said he had ordered a comprehensive framework for digital tokens and crypto as far back as 2023, but no binding legislation has reached his desk until now. The country has also initiated plans to create a central bank digital currency tied to the Russian ruble. He criticized the government for allowing “digital life” to outpace the law, urging officials to finalize regulations that guarantee financial stability while protecting investors. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Currently, digital asset activity in Belarus falls under the Hi-Tech Park, a special economic zone governed by Ordinance No. 8. The framework, introduced to foster the country’s IT sector, sets the legal foundation for token creation and trading. Lukashenko acknowledged the framework but said it was insufficient and signalled that traditional state agencies would soon play a larger role in the sector’s oversight. Balancing security and investment The measures Lukashenko outlined focus on creating transparent rules for market participants, including safeguards that ensure funds remain within the country. At the same time, he stressed the importance of allowing legitimate local businesses and foreign investors to continue operating…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0432+17.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+2.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016728+3.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 07:50
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

WLFI: 272 wallets are blacklisted and frozen to prevent user losses

Belarus President calls for tightened crypto regulation to protect investors and economy

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking