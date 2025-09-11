Wall Street is hiring high-paying stablecoin professionals, with compliance positions commanding annual salaries of up to $350,000.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Sina Finance, the stablecoin craze has greatly benefited cryptocurrency wallet technology provider Dfns, but in some ways, this "benefit" may be excessive. The company's co-founder, Clarisse Hagège, raised $16 million for her startup in January of this year and is currently expanding to meet the needs of clients in the stablecoin field. However, the growing popularity of these crypto tokens has triggered a talent war, making it difficult and costly for her company, which has only 42 employees, to fill 17 vacancies. "Everyone is spending a lot of money now (to recruit)," she said.

"There's a massive talent gold rush going on in this space right now," said Owen Dearn, founder of the fintech recruitment firm Find. He estimates that approximately 80% of his firm's positions placed in the past few months have been related to stablecoins. Dearn revealed that in the US, the base salary for a head of stablecoin strategy at a large traditional financial institution typically ranges from $250,000 to $400,000 per year; in the UK, the same position can expect an annual salary of £150,000 to £220,000 (approximately $203,000 to $298,000). Senior compliance positions in the stablecoin sector in the US can command salaries of up to $350,000 per year.