Wall Street Is Now Hooked on Crypto Yield

Everyone is too busy freaking out to notice, so you probably missed it.

The 28th of October wasn’t just any Tuesday — it was the day big money got its first real taste of altcoin yield.

No, not Bitcoin. Not Ethereum.

Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera will all have their own spot ETFs on real stock markets.

What’s so crazy? A lot of crypto users don’t even talk about it.

The Solana Moment

AI Generated Image

Bitwise put the first fully regulated Solana staking ETF on the New York Stock Exchange.

Its ticker tag was BSOL, and it hit the ground running with $220 million in seed money on the first day.

Don’t just keep an eye on Solana’s price — it’s getting 7% a year from staking.

Real returns. Real passive income.

Things that people who invest in dividend stocks dream about — but with twice as much money in the bank.

Bitwise is not the only one.

The Solana Trust from Grayscale is being turned into an ETF.

There’s a line for Fidelity and Franklin Templeton.

It’s not a trend; it’s a flood.

Why This Really Does Matter