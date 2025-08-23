Wall Street sets Opendoor Technologies’ stock price for the next 12 months

The share price of real estate company Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) has surged in recent sessions, but some on Wall Street are warning the stock could face a steep decline in the coming months.

Notably, OPEN has rallied on the back of a leadership shake-up, a push into artificial intelligence (AI), and rising retail investor interest.

At Friday’s close, Opendoor traded at $5.01, up 39% on the day. On a weekly basis, the stock gained more than 51%, and year to date it is up 215%.

OPEN YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Shares spiked after CEO Carrie Wheeler resigned, with interim chief Shrisha Radhakrishna pledging to make generative AI central to the company’s business. The move has been amplified by meme-stock momentum, with hedge funder Eric Jackson calling Opendoor a potential “100-bagger,” while heavy short interest has fueled speculation of a squeeze.

Broader housing market optimism and prospects of lower interest rates have also boosted sentiment.

Wall Street turns bearish on OPEN stock

However, the outlook is grim over at Wall Street. According to TipRanks data, the average 12-month price target among seven analysts sits at $1.02, implying nearly 80% downside from current levels. Forecasts range from a high of $1.60 to a low of $0.70.

Analyst sentiment skews heavily bearish: four rate the stock a ‘Sell,’ two advise ‘Hold,’and only one suggests a ‘Buy.’ The consensus rating is a ‘Moderate Sell.’

OPEN 12-month stock prediction. Source: TipRanks

Among the bears, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on August 12 downgraded OPEN from ‘Market Perform’ to ‘Underperform’. Analyst Ryan Tomasello cited widening losses, weaker-than-expected guidance, and strategic uncertainty. While Q2 revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $1.567 billion, contribution profit missed estimates, and Q3 revenue guidance of $800 to $875 million fell well short of KBW’s $1.039 billion forecast. Tomasello also cut his earnings outlook, now projecting adjusted EPS losses of $0.27 in 2025 and $0.22 in 2026.

Similarly, on August 6, Citi analyst Ygal Arounian slashed Opendoor’s price target from $1.40 to $0.80 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. He pointed to mounting pressures in the housing market and operational challenges, highlighting the company’s plans to cut marketing spend and reduce home acquisitions by more than 60% year-over-year in Q2. He also flagged Opendoor’s heavy $2.3 billion debt load, weak 8.4% gross margins, sluggish clearance rates, rising delistings, and persistently high mortgage rates as ongoing headwinds.

