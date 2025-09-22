The post Wall Street sticks with mid-curve Treasuries as Fed path stays murky appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read. They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates. The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings. This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all. BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain. Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said. The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing… The post Wall Street sticks with mid-curve Treasuries as Fed path stays murky appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read. They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates. The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings. This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all. BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain. Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said. The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing…

Wall Street sticks with mid-curve Treasuries as Fed path stays murky

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 10:30
Threshold
T$0.01602-3.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.211-2.70%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1638-0.12%
GET
GET$0.006416-17.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08835-0.67%

Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read.

They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates.

The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings.

This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all.

BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion

BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain.

Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said.

The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war. At the same time, his tariff increases risk pushing prices even higher. Inflation is already stuck above the Fed’s 2% target. That’s why Powell said future decisions would be made “meeting by meeting.” Nothing is guaranteed anymore, and everyone knows it.

Mid-curve bonds hold ground while short bets unwind

Christian Hoffmann, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, said the market doesn’t know how to read the Fed anymore. “It’s increasingly difficult to draw a straight line from the evolution of the data to the Fed’s reaction,” he said. He expects lower rates long term, but he’s also prepared for more confusion in the near term.

The Fed’s own projections show possible quarter-point cuts over the next two meetings. But after that, only tiny changes are expected in 2026 and 2027.

Traders in the futures market are betting on more. The disconnect is already affecting trades. At Natixis, the strategy team shut down their long two-year Treasuries position right after Powell’s press conference.

Andrew Szczurowski, who runs the $12 billion Eaton Vance Strategic Income Fund at Morgan Stanley, thinks the market is closer to reality than the Fed’s guesses. His fund returned 9.5% this year, beating 98% of peers.

He believes the Fed will try to protect jobs by keeping rates low. That would help Treasuries rise further. “You missed some of the rally, but there’s still upside,” he told his clients. “It’s a bond picker’s market.”

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/wall-street-sticks-with-mid-curve-treasuries/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817-0.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-3.54%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.108-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
Share
ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

The first exchange-traded fund (ETF) providing direct exposure to XRP prepares to launch this week. Following the considerable attention already garnered by futures-based XRP ETFs, ETF expert Nate Geraci says this debut is a moment that will test the strength of investor interest. Many in the market now wait to see if the new fund […]
XRP
XRP$2.8968-3.47%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+17.64%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001057-2.12%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 05:00
Share
Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

The post Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed’s interest rate decision, a crucial one for Bitcoin and altcoins, will be announced today. While it’s generally accepted that the Fed will cut interest rates, there’s speculation about whether it will implement a surprise 50 basis point cut. While the Fed’s interest rate decision is eagerly awaited, analysis firm QCP Capital said that the Fed is expected to start the interest rate cutting cycle with a 25 basis point cut. QCP analysts noted that investors are focusing on 2026 as the Fed’s intention to begin interest rate cuts in September is clear in the markets. At this point, QCP stated that currently the market is pricing in three interest rate cuts in 2025 and three in 2026. Powell’s press conference and remarks will provide more details about the Fed’s next rate cuts and its near-term policy, analysts said. A more decisive stance on inflation would signal a slowdown in the pace of interest rate cuts, particularly in an environment where price pressures are mounting, tariff policy is not yet clear, and geopolitical risks remain unresolved. Analysts, who noted that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have recently recovered, noted that any change in the Fed’s dot plot or more hawkish messages could negatively affect the market. At this point, analysts noted that Bitcoin and altcoins have consistently outperformed stocks since August, and added, “Even if the Fed begins interest rate cuts tonight, cryptocurrencies could continue to underperform relative to stocks despite the looser liquidity environment.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/will-the-fed-begin-interest-rate-cuts-today-how-will-todays-interest-rate-decision-affect-bitcoin-and-cryptocurrencies-analysis-firm-explains/
NEAR
NEAR$2.965-4.72%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00177981-4.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817-0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:45
Share

Trending News

More

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!

Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

Crypto.com CEO: Any claim that security incidents have not been reported or disclosed is unfounded