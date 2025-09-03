Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/03 11:29
Solana
SOL$210.25+3.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0411-3.61%
XRP
XRP$2.8365+1.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.011076-0.93%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11785-5.35%
Senate Committee to Release CFTC Crypto Regulation Draft

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets.

In simple terms, this means Wall Street exchanges can soon allow direct trading of coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and likely more. This move now opens the door for other assets such as XRP, SOL, DOGE and others which already have ETF filings pending, to step into the spotlight.

Regulators Finally on the Same Page

For years, crypto companies and investors have struggled with mixed messages from Washington. That confusion now seems to be ending.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the move is a step in bringing crypto innovation back to the United States. He added that traders should be free to choose where they buy and sell crypto, and promised the SEC would work closely with the CFTC to support innovation and competition.

“Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” Atkins said.

CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham was even more direct. She said the old era of mixed signals is over, adding: “By working together, we can empower American innovation and build on President Trump’s approach to making America the crypto capital of the world.”

What Happens Next

The SEC and CFTC divisions in charge of trading and clearing will coordinate to make sure exchanges can smoothly roll out spot crypto markets. The agencies also invited exchanges and other participants to reach out directly with questions as they prepare new products.

This effort is part of broader initiatives called the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s “Crypto Sprint,” which aim to speed up U.S. leadership in digital finance.

The ETF Angle

While the statement did not directly mention exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the timing is important. More than 90 spot crypto ETF applications are waiting at the SEC. Now that exchanges have a clear green light for spot trading, many believe ETF approvals could follow soon.

That could mean regulated spot ETFs for Bitcoin and Ethereum may finally reach U.S. markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1222+62.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Share
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006243+2.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Share
Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

PANews reported on September 3rd that blockchain lender Figure Technologies said on Tuesday it is targeting a valuation of up to $4.13 billion for its initial public offering (IPO). Figure and some of its existing investors plan to sell 26.3 million shares in the IPO, expected to be priced between $18 and $20 per share, aiming to raise up to $526.3 million. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Bank of America Securities are serving as lead underwriters. Figure will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FIGR." It is reported that Figure was co-founded by technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney in 2018 and operates a blockchain-based native platform focusing on lending, trading and investment in consumer credit and digital assets.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06554+24.34%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06392+4.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/03 11:31
Share

Trending News

More

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?