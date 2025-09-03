The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets.

In simple terms, this means Wall Street exchanges can soon allow direct trading of coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and likely more. This move now opens the door for other assets such as XRP, SOL, DOGE and others which already have ETF filings pending, to step into the spotlight.

Regulators Finally on the Same Page

For years, crypto companies and investors have struggled with mixed messages from Washington. That confusion now seems to be ending.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the move is a step in bringing crypto innovation back to the United States. He added that traders should be free to choose where they buy and sell crypto, and promised the SEC would work closely with the CFTC to support innovation and competition.

“Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” Atkins said.

CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham was even more direct. She said the old era of mixed signals is over, adding: “By working together, we can empower American innovation and build on President Trump’s approach to making America the crypto capital of the world.”

What Happens Next

The SEC and CFTC divisions in charge of trading and clearing will coordinate to make sure exchanges can smoothly roll out spot crypto markets. The agencies also invited exchanges and other participants to reach out directly with questions as they prepare new products.

This effort is part of broader initiatives called the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s “Crypto Sprint,” which aim to speed up U.S. leadership in digital finance.

The ETF Angle

While the statement did not directly mention exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the timing is important. More than 90 spot crypto ETF applications are waiting at the SEC. Now that exchanges have a clear green light for spot trading, many believe ETF approvals could follow soon.

That could mean regulated spot ETFs for Bitcoin and Ethereum may finally reach U.S. markets.