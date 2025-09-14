Wall Street Veteran Jordi Visser Discusses the Future of Bitcoin and Altcoins

Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser stated in an interview with digital asset investor Anthony Pompliano that traditional financial circles will increase their allocation to Bitcoin by the end of this year.

Visser stated that institutional cryptocurrency investments are expected to increase in the fourth quarter in preparation for next year.

Visser also expressed optimism about Ethereum’s development in the interview. He noted that the current ETH price is consolidating between $4,000 and $5,000. He added that if Ethereum achieves a real breakthrough and success, the entire ecosystem will accelerate, allowing other cryptocurrencies like DOGE and SUI to flourish.

In the interview, Visser and Pompliano also touched on topics such as the impact of AI on the economy, changes in the labor market, and the future of interest rates. Visser argued that traditional economists, while focusing on inflation data, are overlooking the profound economic changes brought about by AI. According to Visser, the demand for AI infrastructure is leading to the construction of a massive physical infrastructure that will also impact the industrial sector.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!