Wall Street Veteran Jordi Visser Discusses the Future of Bitcoin and Altcoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 23:22
Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser stated in an interview with digital asset investor Anthony Pompliano that traditional financial circles will increase their allocation to Bitcoin by the end of this year.

Visser stated that institutional cryptocurrency investments are expected to increase in the fourth quarter in preparation for next year.

Visser also expressed optimism about Ethereum’s development in the interview. He noted that the current ETH price is consolidating between $4,000 and $5,000. He added that if Ethereum achieves a real breakthrough and success, the entire ecosystem will accelerate, allowing other cryptocurrencies like DOGE and SUI to flourish.

In the interview, Visser and Pompliano also touched on topics such as the impact of AI on the economy, changes in the labor market, and the future of interest rates. Visser argued that traditional economists, while focusing on inflation data, are overlooking the profound economic changes brought about by AI. According to Visser, the demand for AI infrastructure is leading to the construction of a massive physical infrastructure that will also impact the industrial sector.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/wall-street-veteran-jordi-visser-discusses-the-future-of-bitcoin-and-altcoins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

The IRS has expanded its reach from targeted probes to near real-time blockchain surveillance, reshaping crypto tax compliance and privacy.
Coinstats2025/09/14 23:01
Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack

Yala, the issuer of the Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU, has suspended some of its product functions after what it described as an “attempted attack” that sent its token plunging from its dollar peg. The incident, which was brought to the notice of the public on X, left the YU stablecoin under pressure on Sunday after its […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 23:50
