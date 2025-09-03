Walmart-backed OnePay adds wireless plans to everything app

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:31
Walmart-backed OnePay offers credit and debit cards, high-yield savings accounts, buy now, pay later loans and a digital wallet with peer-to-peer payments.

Courtesy of OnePay

OnePay, the fintech firm majority owned by Walmart, is launching its own branded wireless plan as it seeks to become a one-stop shop for its users, CNBC has learned.

OnePay Wireless will be available starting Wednesday in the OnePay app, according to Gigs, the mobile services startup that partnered with the company.

The plan costs $35 a month for unlimited 5G data, talk and text on the AT&T network, Gigs said. The plans are activated in-app with a few clicks and don’t require credit checks or activation fees, the startup said.

OnePay, created by Walmart in 2021 alongside venture firm Ribbit Capital, has methodically built out its offerings in a bid to become an American super app akin to overseas offerings like WeChat or Alipay. OnePay services include credit and debit cards, high-yield savings accounts, buy now, pay later loans and a digital wallet with peer-to-peer payments.

The OnePay-Gigs partnership is the latest example of a fintech firm adding wireless connectivity to its product set; Klarna and Nubank have made similar announcements.  

Gigs CEO Hermann Frank said that embedding wireless plans into fintech services can lower AT&T’s customer acquisition costs — savings which can be shared with end users.

“The average consumer largely overpays for their phone bill,” Frank said. “We can now offer a product at a price point that is about half what the typical consumer pays right now, with all the modern features that you require.”

OnePay confirmed the launch and declined to comment further.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/03/walmart-backed-onepay-adds-wireless.html

