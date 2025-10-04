ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC. According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year. OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans. WeChat is China’s all-in-one “superapp,” combining messaging, social media, payments, shopping, and countless mini apps into a single platform. This app, which many Western companies are trying to emulate, allows users to chat, pay bills, order food, book travel and more. OnePay had not answered Cointelegraph’s request for comment by publication. Related: Crypto super app brings account abstraction to the Solana blockchain The quest for a Western superapp While multiple companies have expressed interest in building a superapp like WeChat, so far, no one has successfully created one. The timing may favor OnePay. Earlier this month, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins expressed support for platforms offering multiple financial services under one regulatory framework. The regulator’s updated strategy includes allowing platforms to operate as “super-apps” that can facilitate trading, lending and staking of digital assets under one regulatory umbrella. “I believe regulators should provide the minimum effective dose of regulation needed to protect investors, and no more,” Atkins said at the time. Related: The role of the Telegram ecosystem in the future of Web3 — Interview with Catizen The race for the superapp heats up Atkins’ comments have not fallen on deaf ears. In late September, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong outlined plans to build a crypto superapp, offering credit cards, payments and Bitcoin rewards to… The post Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC. According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year. OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans. WeChat is China’s all-in-one “superapp,” combining messaging, social media, payments, shopping, and countless mini apps into a single platform. This app, which many Western companies are trying to emulate, allows users to chat, pay bills, order food, book travel and more. OnePay had not answered Cointelegraph’s request for comment by publication. Related: Crypto super app brings account abstraction to the Solana blockchain The quest for a Western superapp While multiple companies have expressed interest in building a superapp like WeChat, so far, no one has successfully created one. The timing may favor OnePay. Earlier this month, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins expressed support for platforms offering multiple financial services under one regulatory framework. The regulator’s updated strategy includes allowing platforms to operate as “super-apps” that can facilitate trading, lending and staking of digital assets under one regulatory umbrella. “I believe regulators should provide the minimum effective dose of regulation needed to protect investors, and no more,” Atkins said at the time. Related: The role of the Telegram ecosystem in the future of Web3 — Interview with Catizen The race for the superapp heats up Atkins’ comments have not fallen on deaf ears. In late September, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong outlined plans to build a crypto superapp, offering credit cards, payments and Bitcoin rewards to…

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 12:47
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,09221+%0,22
RWAX
APP$0,000762-%21,03
COM
COM$0,003941-%22,20
SOON
SOON$0,6819-%0,33
Bitcoin
BTC$103.916,77-%3,71

OnePay, a banking app majority-owned by Walmart, will soon roll out crypto support, according to CNBC.

According to a Friday CNBC report citing anonymous sources, OnePay will soon offer cryptocurrency trading and custody to its users. The app is expected to support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) later this year.

OnePay has positioned itself as a US version of a “superapp,” modeled after China’s WeChat. The platform already offers banking services including high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, loans and wireless plans.

WeChat is China’s all-in-one “superapp,” combining messaging, social media, payments, shopping, and countless mini apps into a single platform. This app, which many Western companies are trying to emulate, allows users to chat, pay bills, order food, book travel and more.

OnePay had not answered Cointelegraph’s request for comment by publication.

Related: Crypto super app brings account abstraction to the Solana blockchain

The quest for a Western superapp

While multiple companies have expressed interest in building a superapp like WeChat, so far, no one has successfully created one. The timing may favor OnePay.

Earlier this month, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins expressed support for platforms offering multiple financial services under one regulatory framework.

The regulator’s updated strategy includes allowing platforms to operate as “super-apps” that can facilitate trading, lending and staking of digital assets under one regulatory umbrella.

“I believe regulators should provide the minimum effective dose of regulation needed to protect investors, and no more,” Atkins said at the time.

Related: The role of the Telegram ecosystem in the future of Web3 — Interview with Catizen

The race for the superapp heats up

Atkins’ comments have not fallen on deaf ears. In late September, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong outlined plans to build a crypto superapp, offering credit cards, payments and Bitcoin rewards to rival traditional banks.

Earlier in September, South Korean fintech unicorn Toss announced plans to launch a finance superapp in Australia this year and issue a Korean won stablecoin once regulatory approval is granted. Returning to the US, Elon Musk’s social media behemoth X has long been working on an artificial intelligence-enhanced superapp.

Magazine: ‘Help! My robot vac is stealing my Bitcoin’: When smart devices attack

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/walmart-owned-onepay-banking-app-to-add-crypto-support?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0,005031-%0,90
LayerNet
NET$0,00000205-%6,39
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05881-%8,79
WHY
WHY$0,00000002085-%8,06
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.916,77
$103.916,77$103.916,77

-%1,73

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.507,01
$3.507,01$3.507,01

-%2,28

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,26
$161,26$161,26

-%3,28

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2599
$2,2599$2,2599

-%2,88

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16255
$0,16255$0,16255

-%2,64