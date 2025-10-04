ExchangeDEX+
Walmart’s OnePay Joins Crypto Rush With Bitcoin and Ether Trading

By: Coincentral
2025/10/04 17:41
TLDR

  • OnePay, the fintech firm majority-owned by Walmart, will launch bitcoin and ether trading and custody on its mobile banking app later this year
  • The crypto integration will use infrastructure from Chicago-based startup ZeroHash to enable the trading features
  • Users will be able to convert cryptocurrency to cash within the app to spend at Walmart stores or pay down card balances
  • OnePay currently ranks No. 5 on Apple’s app store for free finance apps, ahead of JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime
  • The crypto rollout comes as the Trump administration has created a more favorable regulatory environment for digital assets

Walmart-backed fintech platform OnePay is preparing to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody services on its mobile banking app later this year. The company will initially offer bitcoin and ether to its users.

The crypto integration will be powered by ZeroHash, a Chicago-based infrastructure startup. ZeroHash recently raised $104 million in funding from financial firms including Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers.

OnePay was founded in 2021 by Walmart and venture firm Ribbit Capital. The company has been building out what it calls an “everything app” for digital finance.

The fintech platform currently offers high-yield savings accounts, credit and debit cards, buy now pay later loans, and wireless plans. The addition of cryptocurrency trading represents another step in OnePay’s expansion strategy.

Users will be able to hold bitcoin and ether directly in the mobile app. They can convert their cryptocurrency holdings into cash to make purchases at Walmart stores or pay off card balances.

Spokespeople for both OnePay and ZeroHash declined to comment on the plans. The news was reported by CNBC based on information from sources familiar with the matter.

Growing Distribution Network

OnePay benefits from its connection to Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. The app is integrated into both in-person and online checkout processes at Walmart’s U.S. locations.

This gives OnePay access to the 150 million Americans who shop at Walmart every week. However, the company was created as a separate entity to appeal beyond just Walmart customers.

The fintech app is currently ranked No. 5 on Apple’s app store for free finance apps. It sits ahead of larger competitors including JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood, and Chime.

Nearly all the apps ranked higher than OnePay, including PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App, already offer cryptocurrency services. This suggests crypto has become an expected feature for mobile finance apps.

Changing Regulatory Environment

The crypto rollout comes during a period of increasing mainstream adoption of digital assets. The U.S. government’s stance toward cryptocurrency shifted after the election of President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration introduced the GENIUS Act, a federal stablecoin framework. An executive order also opened a path for crypto in 401(k) retirement plans.

Big banks that previously couldn’t develop crypto offerings are now starting to launch them. Morgan Stanley announced last month it would offer retail clients direct access to crypto through its E-Trade subsidiary.

Bitcoin recently topped $121,000 as fourth quarter momentum and steady spot ETF inflows lifted prices. The stablecoin market cap crossed $300 billion for the first time.

Walmart previously showed interest in digital currency by exploring the issuance of a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in June. The OnePay crypto integration represents the company’s latest move into the digital asset space.

