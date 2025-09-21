What if the path to crypto riches didn’t start with charts or price predictions, but with free money? That’s the buzz circling the meme coin space as MoonBull ($MOBU) announces a massive $15,000 jackpot, cementing its status as the best upcoming crypto to watch right now. At the same time, established names like Shiba Inu […]What if the path to crypto riches didn’t start with charts or price predictions, but with free money? That’s the buzz circling the meme coin space as MoonBull ($MOBU) announces a massive $15,000 jackpot, cementing its status as the best upcoming crypto to watch right now. At the same time, established names like Shiba Inu […]

Want Free Crypto? MoonBull Is Dropping a $15K Jackpot as the Best Upcoming Crypto While Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Trend

By: Coinstats
2025/09/21 06:15
Threshold
T$0.01663-0.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000573-4.97%
Wink
LIKE$0.008042-14.21%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006694-8.33%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3246+8.20%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012035+1.48%
What if the path to crypto riches didn’t start with charts or price predictions, but with free money? That’s the buzz circling the meme coin space as MoonBull ($MOBU) announces a massive $15,000 jackpot, cementing its status as the best upcoming crypto to watch right now. At the same time, established names like Shiba Inu […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

When you hear about Worldcoin, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its Orb, the futuristic-looking device scanning people’s irises in exchange for crypto.  That image alone makes Worldcoin stand out, but it also places the project at the center of one of crypto’s toughest debates: privacy versus regulation.  Why Worldcoin Faces
Worldcoin
WLD$1.494-0.66%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02033+1.49%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004546-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:00
Share
Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

The crypto market ended a volatile week amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $115,792 but failed to break past $118,000, prompting mixed analyst outlooks. Crypto Market Volatility Amidst Fed Rate Cut The crypto economy closed another volatile week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut […]
Union
U$0.012121-16.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:20
Share
New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

The post New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the most talked-about ecosystems in the cryptocurrency space is the XRP Ledger (XRPL), and DeXRP, the first Presale on XRPL, recently made headlines for its growth story. Attracting over 9,300 investors globally, the project has now raised over $6.4 million and is rapidly emerging as one of the most viral cryptocurrency launches of 2025. By integrating AMM and Order Book trading with a cutting-edge LP system and an open voting process for holders, DeXRP hopes to establish itself as the preferred trading destination for the XRPL community. What is DeXRP?  As the first decentralized exchange (DEX) based on XRPL, DeXRP is taking center stage as XRP continues to solidify its place in the global market. Massive expectation has been generated by the combination of DeXRP’s ambition for an advanced trading platform and XRPL’s established infrastructure, which is renowned for its quick transactions, cheap fees, and institutional-ready capabilities. In contrast to a lot of speculative presales, DeXRP’s development shows both institutional interest and community-driven momentum. Its early achievement of the $6.4 million milestone demonstrates how rapidly investors are realizing its potential. DeXRP Presale Success More than 9,300 distinct wallets have already joined the DeXRP presale, indicating a high level of interest from around the world. A crucial aspect is highlighted by the volume and variety of participation: DeXRP is not merely a niche project; rather, it is emerging as a major force in the XRPL ecosystem. DeXRP’s recent collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as its sponsorship of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, are also contributing factors to this uptick in investor confidence. These actions are blatant attempts to increase the company’s awareness among institutional players and crypto-native groups. The Forbes article summed it up: DeXRP is embedding credibility where others chase hype, marking it as…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.04-3.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09067+5.33%
XRP
XRP$2.9866-0.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:14
Share

Trending News

More

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform

Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot