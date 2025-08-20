Warden Protocol Airdrop: How To Be Eligible And Claim Rewards?

By: Bitemycoin
2025/08/20 17:58
GET
GET$0.011087-2.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1-0.17%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013367-5.58%

When new cryptocurrencies are introduced to the market, they usually conduct a reward program called Crypto Airdrop. You can get free cryptocurrencies as incentives for participating in these airdrops and it helps in boosting and spreading the coin among early users. In the Warden Protocol Airdrop, users will be eligible to claim the $WARD tokens through PUMPS system. If you came looking for how to claim these tokens, you are at the right place. 

Read to know how to participate in the quests and redeem the tokens of this fast growing AI powered cryptocurrency.This article will cover everything from what the WARD token is to its features, potentials, timeline and monetary benefits.

What Is Warden Protocol Airdrop ?

Warden Protocol Airdrop is part of a distribution stage of the token $WARD in which anyone could participate and qualify for tokens by actual usage of the system. This is phase two of the campaign. The Swap Till You Drop Campaign aims at rewarding users for actual usage of the Warden environment, unlike the other social media campaigns or unnecessary tasks and activities. PUMPs are distributed as incentives which can later be converted into tokens.

How To Be Eligible For Warden Protocol Airdrop 

Engaging with the Warden Protocol is what makes one eligible for the airdrop. It’s that simple, they have made the reward system by providing points called PUMPs for interacting and using their blockchain network. Here are ways in which you can grab those points:

Participate in the Warp Points System

Use the Warden App, interact with it as much as you can. This rewards you with points also known as PUMPs. You could be swapping assets, chatting with the AI, creating wallets, all kinds of interactions are rewarded. Keep it natural with repeated interactions.

Swap Till You Drop Campaign

Complete swaps and deposits, it’s easier than it sounds. The whole purpose of this blockchain network is to make swapping, depositing and all such interactions simple.just like how prompts are put on AI. Instead of going through all the complex processes, just type in the crypto you wanna swap for the highest bid available on whichever blockchain you want.

Swaps: 100 PUMPs per swap. Completing 5 swaps in a row makes you eligible for 1000 PUMPs including a 500 point bonus.

Deposits: 5 PUMPs for every dollar deposited across Solana, Base and Ethereum networks.

Interact With the AI 

Engaging with the AI consistently rewards you with PUMPs. Use the chat feature, create your own coins, sharing and interactions are considered for rewards. 

Community Quests And Testnet Participation

Platforms like Galxe, Zealy and Discord hosts community quests which reward PUMPs in return. Testnet participation also provides these points. It’s a process in which users can test the crypto tokens in a test network rather than the main network, similar to beta programs used on applications.

The token $WARD can be used for staking and securing the network. It can be used for Gas fees where users will be rewarded for validating transactions and securing the network.

After claiming these tokens one can sell or exchange them on the market once it’s made available for trading on major markets.

Crypto airdrop

What Is Warden Protocol ?

AI has disrupted every industry with its superpowers, Warden Protocol is AI’s entry into the crypto world. It is built to integrate AI into Web3 along with all the qualities of a decentralised blockchain network. Warden Protocol will help developers in building AI powered applications within a secure, verifiable and scalable platform. It’s a Layer-1 blockchain designed to host Intelligent Applications.

Interactions between blockchains like Ethereum and Solana weren’t possible without the help of centralized bridges. These bridges have been exposed to cyber threats in the past and thereby not a reliable or secure source for transactions. Warden Protocol makes it unnecessary to have a centralized bridge by creating a decentralised protocol which enables interactions between these blockchains. It is built on Cosmos SDK and CometBFT consensus making it highly secure and scalable.

How Warden Protocol Works

Warden Protocol is designed in a modular architecture with three layers for interoperability and scalability. Here is a structure of its layers and their functions: 

Base Chain

The foundational layer built on Cosmos to enable interoperability between others Cosmos, basically letting it interact with other blockchains like ETH, Solana etc. 

Intelligence Layer

This layer brings in security by using Statistical Proof of Execution (SPEx) Protocol instead of the traditional Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) to verify the trustworthiness, integrity and accuracy of AI inferences.

Application Layer

This is where developers can find the Warden Agent Kit. It helps them in building AI-native applications and agents that can interact across multiple blockchains and automate tasks which provides flexibility.

Warden protocol airdrop price

Warden Protocol is yet to release its coin on exchanges. You need to wait till its official listing to know the exact price of the coin. However, according to speculations from the community members and market analysts, the coin is said to be released with an initial value of $0.000045. Be aware that this is just a market speculation, so proceed with caution and DYOR before you invest your time or money in the coin.

Timeline of Warden Protocol Airdrop

Here is the timeline of Warden Protocol Airdrop, describing when and how you can be eligible to claim the tokens:

PhaseEvents
Phase-2 June 2025The Kima Airdrop Phase-2 is live with ongoing quests and campaigns rewarding users with points or PUMPs.
Q3 2025Stage 2 of snapshot reward program where the token allocation will be determined for all who earned them through staking, quests and engagement.
Q4 2025Final window to redeem the WARP points for claiming the $WARD tokens.
Late 2025Expected $WARD airdrop window where eligible participants can claim their tokens through their official channels.

Also Read: Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Baby Shark ($BSU), Polygon ($POL), Memecoin ($MEME)

Final Thoughts

Warden Protocol is a promising blockchain protocol with the rise of AI. It aims in bridging the gap between different blockchains by connecting it all together. What makes it stand out is the security and a new concept called intents which makes it easier to use the blockchain. Users and developers can define spending limits or set rules on how their wallets should function making them smart wallets in contrast to traditional crypto wallets.

Airdrops are among the easiest and most affordable means to own cryptocurrencies. It is stated on the official website of the Warden Protocol that the points will be redeemable in a 1:1 ratio. For each WARP you will get one future WARD. Start early and engage as much as you can to claim maximum points. Farming and bots are not appreciated by Warden Protocol and there is no spend limit which keeps the entry barrier low. Visit the official website to start earning points.

The post Warden Protocol Airdrop: How To Be Eligible And Claim Rewards? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

This past week has seen U.S. crypto policy thrust back into the spotlight — but not just in the legislative chambers. A political feud between two of the most influential names in tech and governance — Donald Trump and Elon Musk — spilled out onto social media, while regulatory milestones unfolded in the Senate and Treasury Department. The conflicting headlines reflect a reality that the crypto sector knows all too well: when it comes to digital asset policy in the United States, clarity remains elusive. Trump Slams Musk Amid New Political Party Formation U.S. President Donald Trump’s war of words with Elon Musk took a sharp turn this week, as the president publicly criticized Musk over the formation of a new political party. 🇺🇸 U.S. President Donald Trump called tech billionaire Elon Musk a "train wreck" in a social media post on Sunday. #DonaldTrump #ElonMusk https://t.co/aDoUhWXSVR — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 7, 2025 On July 6, Trump lashed out on Truth Social, calling Musk a “train wreck” who had gone “off the rails” over the past five weeks. This response followed Musk’s July 5 post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the launch of the “America Party.” Trump, a long-time critic of third-party movements, said Musk’s efforts would lead only to “disruption and chaos,” arguing such ventures have never succeeded in the U.S. political landscape. The clash marks an escalation in what appears to be a growing political and ideological rift between two powerful figures with vested interests in the future of technology, freedom of speech, and digital assets. Trump also took aim at the Democratic Party, accusing them of losing both their “confidence and their minds” in the ongoing cultural and financial shifts, particularly regarding crypto policy. Digital Assets Are Not Going Away, Senator Tim Scott Says Meanwhile, constructive progress on crypto regulation was unfolding in Washington. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) led a July 9 hearing titled “From Wall Street to Web3” —the Senate’s first full committee hearing focused on digital assets. In his opening remarks, Scott stressed that blockchain technology and digital assets are here to stay. He urged fellow lawmakers to build a robust and balanced regulatory framework that protects investors while allowing innovation to thrive. 🇺🇸 Senator Tim Scott told his fellow U.S. lawmakers that digital assets are not going away in a committee hearing on Wednesday. #TimScott #Senate https://t.co/8Akk1p8zrs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 10, 2025 Scott’s comments were supported by testimony from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Blockchain Association’s Summer Mersinger, and Chainalysis co-founder Jonathan Levin. He stressed the need for America to maintain a leadership role in shaping the future of digital finance, rather than ceding influence to jurisdictions like the UAE and Singapore. The hearing highlighted bipartisan acknowledgment that digital asset markets require clearer regulatory guidance, even as lawmakers differ on the methods of implementation. US Treasury Officially Scraps Crypto Broker Reporting Rules In a move for DeFi advocates, the U.S. Treasury Department has officially repealed a controversial broker reporting rule. The regulation, originally introduced under the Biden administration in late 2024, sought to impose broker-level reporting requirements on entities involved in decentralized finance and crypto infrastructure. However, following a successful challenge under the Congressional Review Act—and a signature from President Trump—the rule has now been nullified. The scrapped rule, titled “Gross Proceeds Reporting by Brokers,” would have gone into effect in February 2025 and required extensive data collection from DeFi platforms. Its repeal has been welcomed by industry groups, who saw the rule as overly broad and detrimental to innovation. The Treasury will now revert to pre-2024 guidance, which exempts validators and wallet providers from broker classification, marking a key policy win for decentralized systems. US Banking Regulator OCC Gets New Chief with Crypto Roots Finally, regulatory leadership is taking a crypto-savvy turn. Jonathan Gould, a former Bitfury executive with deep experience in blockchain and financial policy, has been confirmed as the new head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Approved by a 50-45 Senate vote, Gould becomes the OCC’s first permanent chief since 2020. Gould’s appointment shows a potential shift in how the U.S. banking regulator approaches digital asset oversight. During his prior tenure at the OCC under the Trump administration, Gould helped shape key positions on fintech and crypto integration in banking. With his return, stakeholders hope the agency will adopt a more innovation-forward stance—especially as traditional banks explore blockchain-based products such as tokenized deposits and on-chain settlement rails. Together, this week’s events reflect the growing entanglement between crypto, regulation, and politics. Whether through partisan clashes or bipartisan hearings, the evolution of U.S. digital asset policy is entering a more complex and consequential phase.
Threshold
T$0.01598-2.85%
U
U$0.01894-8.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.783-2.12%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/12 01:43
Share
Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 16:47
Share
Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a significant move of collaborating with Chainlink (LINK) to develop its ecosystem. With this shift, the meme-turned-utility coin is retwisting its burn policy, ushering in a new mechanism to link all cross-chain transactions back to Ethereum. This approach ensures SHIB continues to honor its roots while branching into new territory. L’article Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Honorswap
HONOR$0.478-5.19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001229-2.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.1268-4.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:06
Share

Trending News

More

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Slams Musk, Tim Scott Backs Blockchain, and Broker Rule Gets Buried

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid

Ethereum Fills Crucial CME Gap: Is $10K ETH the Next Target?