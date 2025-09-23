Warning: Kiloex's Discord invite link has been hijacked, and some victims' assets have been stolen.

PANews reported on September 23rd that blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer revealed that Kiloex's Discord invite link has expired and has been taken over by scammers. Coingecko and CoinMarketCap profiles still link to the tampered invite link, and Kiloex's past tweets contain hijacked links. Today, victims have reported that their assets were stolen after clicking on a phishing signature. Previously, Verisense Network's Discord invite link was hijacked using the same attack model. This is a coordinated operation—scammers are registering expired custom URLs within the ecosystem. They are using expired links in project documents, social media profiles, and past tweets to commit fraud. Projects are urged to immediately review and update their Discord links. PANews reported on September 23rd that blockchain security platform Scam Sniffer revealed that Kiloex's Discord invite link has expired and has been taken over by scammers. Coingecko and CoinMarketCap profiles still link to the tampered invite link, and Kiloex's past tweets contain hijacked links. Today, victims have reported that their assets were stolen after clicking on a phishing signature. Previously, Verisense Network's Discord invite link was hijacked using the same attack model. This is a coordinated operation—scammers are registering expired custom URLs within the ecosystem. They are using expired links in project documents, social media profiles, and past tweets to commit fraud. Projects are urged to immediately review and update their Discord links.