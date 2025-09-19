The post Warning of cuts in Russian Oil production – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Russian pipeline monopoly has warned that Russian Oil production might have to be reduced due to Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by three industry sources. In addition to several refineries, Russia’s largest Oil port on the Baltic Sea had recently been targeted in an attack. As long as only the refineries were affected by the attacks, the unprocessed Oil could still be exported, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Russian Oil exports down “This is probably one of the reasons why, according to Bloomberg data, Russian seaborne Oil exports rose to a good 4.1 million barrels per day in the week ending September 7, the highest level since April 2023, with this figure being further revised upwards. However, the following week saw a sharp decline of 933,000 barrels per day, which was mainly the result of lower shipments from Russian Baltic Sea ports and is likely to have been a consequence of the drone attack on the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk.” “However, there are apparently plans to handle Oil exports via other ports. According to two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, more crude Oil than previously planned is to be shipped from the ports of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea and Novorossiysk on the Black Sea in September.” “It is also noteworthy that Russian oil exports to China and India declined for the second week in a row. The threatened punitive tariffs against buyers of Russian oil, or in the case of India, those already imposed, are obviously having an effect. If Russia is no longer able to sell its oil to China or India on the same scale as before, the only option left would ultimately be to reduce oil production.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/oil-warning-of-cuts-in-russian-oil-production-commerzbank-202509191129The post Warning of cuts in Russian Oil production – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Russian pipeline monopoly has warned that Russian Oil production might have to be reduced due to Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by three industry sources. In addition to several refineries, Russia’s largest Oil port on the Baltic Sea had recently been targeted in an attack. As long as only the refineries were affected by the attacks, the unprocessed Oil could still be exported, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes. Russian Oil exports down “This is probably one of the reasons why, according to Bloomberg data, Russian seaborne Oil exports rose to a good 4.1 million barrels per day in the week ending September 7, the highest level since April 2023, with this figure being further revised upwards. However, the following week saw a sharp decline of 933,000 barrels per day, which was mainly the result of lower shipments from Russian Baltic Sea ports and is likely to have been a consequence of the drone attack on the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk.” “However, there are apparently plans to handle Oil exports via other ports. According to two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, more crude Oil than previously planned is to be shipped from the ports of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea and Novorossiysk on the Black Sea in September.” “It is also noteworthy that Russian oil exports to China and India declined for the second week in a row. The threatened punitive tariffs against buyers of Russian oil, or in the case of India, those already imposed, are obviously having an effect. If Russia is no longer able to sell its oil to China or India on the same scale as before, the only option left would ultimately be to reduce oil production.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/oil-warning-of-cuts-in-russian-oil-production-commerzbank-202509191129

Warning of cuts in Russian Oil production – Commerzbank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 23:40
1
1$0.009799-19.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546-2.64%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3293-2.86%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006054--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017456-0.02%

The Russian pipeline monopoly has warned that Russian Oil production might have to be reduced due to Ukrainian drone attacks. This was reported by three industry sources. In addition to several refineries, Russia’s largest Oil port on the Baltic Sea had recently been targeted in an attack. As long as only the refineries were affected by the attacks, the unprocessed Oil could still be exported, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

Russian Oil exports down

“This is probably one of the reasons why, according to Bloomberg data, Russian seaborne Oil exports rose to a good 4.1 million barrels per day in the week ending September 7, the highest level since April 2023, with this figure being further revised upwards. However, the following week saw a sharp decline of 933,000 barrels per day, which was mainly the result of lower shipments from Russian Baltic Sea ports and is likely to have been a consequence of the drone attack on the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk.”

“However, there are apparently plans to handle Oil exports via other ports. According to two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, more crude Oil than previously planned is to be shipped from the ports of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea and Novorossiysk on the Black Sea in September.”

“It is also noteworthy that Russian oil exports to China and India declined for the second week in a row. The threatened punitive tariffs against buyers of Russian oil, or in the case of India, those already imposed, are obviously having an effect. If Russia is no longer able to sell its oil to China or India on the same scale as before, the only option left would ultimately be to reduce oil production.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/oil-warning-of-cuts-in-russian-oil-production-commerzbank-202509191129

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury