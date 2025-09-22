The post Warren Buffett fully dumps this extremely profitable Tesla rival stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) has fully exited its long-running investment in Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD. The move marks the end of one of the most successful bets in the investment firm’s history. Notably, Berkshire initially purchased 225 million BYD shares in 2008 for $230 million at the urging of Charlie Munger. Over 17 years, that stake skyrocketed nearly 3,900%, peaking at around $9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to Berkshire Hathaway’s financial reports. The exit was gradual, with Berkshire beginning to trim its holdings in August 2022, and by June 2023, it had sold nearly 76% of the stake, dropping its ownership below 5%.  At that level, the company was no longer required to disclose additional sales under Hong Kong rules. By early 2024, filings showed the value of the investment declining from $5.1 billion in Q3 2022 to $1.7 billion in Q2 2024. By Q1 2025, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which held the position, reported the investment at zero. Value of Berkshire BYD investment. Source: CNBC The investment ranks among Buffett’s most profitable ever, reinforcing his reputation as one of the world’s most astute investors. BYD’s challenging period  Interestingly, the exit coincides with one of the most challenging periods for BYD. The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival recently reported its first quarterly profit decline in three and a half years as China’s EV market faces slowing demand and intensifying price wars. Domestic sales, which account for 80% of its deliveries, have fallen for four consecutive months, forcing the company to cut its 2025 sales target by as much as 16%. While it has expanded into Asia and Latin America, its push into Europe is being squeezed by tariffs of up to 35%. In the United States, BYD has been shut out by 100% tariffs,… The post Warren Buffett fully dumps this extremely profitable Tesla rival stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) has fully exited its long-running investment in Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD. The move marks the end of one of the most successful bets in the investment firm’s history. Notably, Berkshire initially purchased 225 million BYD shares in 2008 for $230 million at the urging of Charlie Munger. Over 17 years, that stake skyrocketed nearly 3,900%, peaking at around $9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to Berkshire Hathaway’s financial reports. The exit was gradual, with Berkshire beginning to trim its holdings in August 2022, and by June 2023, it had sold nearly 76% of the stake, dropping its ownership below 5%.  At that level, the company was no longer required to disclose additional sales under Hong Kong rules. By early 2024, filings showed the value of the investment declining from $5.1 billion in Q3 2022 to $1.7 billion in Q2 2024. By Q1 2025, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which held the position, reported the investment at zero. Value of Berkshire BYD investment. Source: CNBC The investment ranks among Buffett’s most profitable ever, reinforcing his reputation as one of the world’s most astute investors. BYD’s challenging period  Interestingly, the exit coincides with one of the most challenging periods for BYD. The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival recently reported its first quarterly profit decline in three and a half years as China’s EV market faces slowing demand and intensifying price wars. Domestic sales, which account for 80% of its deliveries, have fallen for four consecutive months, forcing the company to cut its 2025 sales target by as much as 16%. While it has expanded into Asia and Latin America, its push into Europe is being squeezed by tariffs of up to 35%. In the United States, BYD has been shut out by 100% tariffs,…

Warren Buffett fully dumps this extremely profitable Tesla rival stock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:27
1
1$0,007443-41,27%
B
B$0,42426-11,57%
Movement
MOVE$0,1175-8,91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017171-1,40%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00003308-7,72%

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) has fully exited its long-running investment in Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD.

The move marks the end of one of the most successful bets in the investment firm’s history.

Notably, Berkshire initially purchased 225 million BYD shares in 2008 for $230 million at the urging of Charlie Munger. Over 17 years, that stake skyrocketed nearly 3,900%, peaking at around $9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to Berkshire Hathaway’s financial reports.

The exit was gradual, with Berkshire beginning to trim its holdings in August 2022, and by June 2023, it had sold nearly 76% of the stake, dropping its ownership below 5%. 

At that level, the company was no longer required to disclose additional sales under Hong Kong rules. By early 2024, filings showed the value of the investment declining from $5.1 billion in Q3 2022 to $1.7 billion in Q2 2024.

By Q1 2025, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which held the position, reported the investment at zero.

Value of Berkshire BYD investment. Source: CNBC

The investment ranks among Buffett’s most profitable ever, reinforcing his reputation as one of the world’s most astute investors.

BYD’s challenging period 

Interestingly, the exit coincides with one of the most challenging periods for BYD. The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival recently reported its first quarterly profit decline in three and a half years as China’s EV market faces slowing demand and intensifying price wars.

Domestic sales, which account for 80% of its deliveries, have fallen for four consecutive months, forcing the company to cut its 2025 sales target by as much as 16%.

While it has expanded into Asia and Latin America, its push into Europe is being squeezed by tariffs of up to 35%. In the United States, BYD has been shut out by 100% tariffs, as policymakers move to protect domestic automakers.

Despite overtaking Tesla as the world’s largest EV maker in 2023, BYD’s ambitious plan to generate more than half of its sales outside China by 2030 looks increasingly uncertain. 

It’s worth noting that, earlier this year, BYD posed stiff competition for Tesla in key markets such as Europe, at a time when the American EV maker was struggling with falling sales and mounting backlash tied to CEO Elon Musk’s political views.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/warren-buffett-fully-dumps-this-extremely-profitable-tesla-rival-stock/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

SBSB FinTech Lawyers, an international law firm with over 10 years of experience in fintech and crypto-assets, helps its clients navigate the complex legal environment and select the best location to launch or relocate their business.
Startup
STARTUP$0,006409-13,23%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/22 19:54
Share
Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Sunny Mining's mobile app simplifies the originally complex cloud mining process into a one-click operation. Whether you hold Bitcoin (BTC), XRP (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), or other major digital assets, you can easily participate in the production of crypto assets.
Bitcoin
BTC$113.214,61-2,10%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003133-6,72%
XRP
XRP$2,8569-4,20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 19:45
Share
Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

On Thursday, a senior Bank of Italy official urged uniform standards to protect users as stablecoins position to go mainstream toward global traditional finance markets. Australia has also granted regulatory relief to stablecoin intermediaries, exempting them from holding separate financial services licenses when distributing these assets. Uniform Standards In Stablecoin Regulation During a speech at […]
Multichain
MULTI$0,04023-0,71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08917-3,16%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/19 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose a Jurisdiction for Your Crypto Startup: SBSB's Guide

Cryptocurrency Route Made Easy: SunnyMining Mobile App Eases BTC, XRP, & DOGE Cloud Mining

Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

Layer Brett, Chainlink and Polkadot The Best Cryptos To Buy Now To 5–10x Portfolios By November

South Korea Set for First Public Solana Treasury Acquisition Backed by Fragmetric & DFDV