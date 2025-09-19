Warsaw Stock Exchange debuts first Bitcoin ETF in Poland

Key Takeaways

The Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF, providing a regulated and accessible way for Polish investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

This move may help foster additional cryptocurrency products regionally.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange launched Poland’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, marking a milestone in Eastern Europe’s cryptocurrency adoption.

The ETF allows Polish investors to gain Bitcoin exposure through standard brokerage accounts.

The launch follows a global trend that began with Bitcoin ETF approvals in Canada in 2021 and the U.S. in 2024. In established markets, daily inflows often exceed thousands of Bitcoin, signaling broader mainstream integration.

Bitcoin ETFs are regulated investment funds that track the digital asset’s price through derivatives like futures contracts, enabling indirect exposure for traditional investors without requiring direct crypto custody.

Poland, with a population of about 38 million, has increasingly embraced fintech and digital assets. Bitcoin maintains a market cap exceeding $2 trillion.