TLDR The Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF; it provides regulated access to Bitcoin futures. The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange; it includes an FX hedge to manage currency risk. The Polish Financial Supervision Authority approved the ETF prospectus on June 17, 2025; this approval [...] The post Warsaw Stock Exchange Introduces Poland’s First Bitcoin ETF Product appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR The Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF; it provides regulated access to Bitcoin futures. The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange; it includes an FX hedge to manage currency risk. The Polish Financial Supervision Authority approved the ETF prospectus on June 17, 2025; this approval [...] The post Warsaw Stock Exchange Introduces Poland’s First Bitcoin ETF Product appeared first on Blockonomi.

Warsaw Stock Exchange Introduces Poland’s First Bitcoin ETF Product

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/20 01:40
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0626-20.85%

TLDR

  • The Warsaw Stock Exchange has launched Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF; it provides regulated access to Bitcoin futures.
  • The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange; it includes an FX hedge to manage currency risk.
  • The Polish Financial Supervision Authority approved the ETF prospectus on June 17, 2025; this approval led to the issuance of two series of investment certificates.
  • Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. has been appointed as the market maker for the ETF; this ensures liquidity and stable trading.
  • The launch of the Bitcoin BETA ETF reflects growing demand for new asset classes; it strengthens Poland’s position in the global ETF market.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has launched Poland’s first Bitcoin ETF, marking a significant milestone. The Bitcoin BETA ETF offers a regulated way for Polish investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin. The ETF tracks Bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), rather than directly holding the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin BETA ETF Provides Regulated Access to Bitcoin Futures

The Bitcoin BETA ETF, managed by AgioFunds TFI SA, allows investors to access Bitcoin futures. These futures contracts are listed on the CME, a prominent platform for crypto derivatives. This ETF is the first of its kind in Poland, providing a secure and regulated investment path to Bitcoin.

To mitigate currency fluctuations between the Polish zloty and the U.S. dollar, the ETF includes an FX hedge. This protection is achieved through forward contracts, making the Bitcoin BETA ETF unique in Poland’s market. The move ensures that investors are shielded from foreign exchange risks.

Polish Financial Authorities Approve Bitcoin ETF

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) approved the Bitcoin BETA ETF prospectus on June 17, 2025. Following this approval, AgioFunds TFI issued two series of investment certificates, A and B. These certificates are designed to enhance liquidity and ensure stable trading.

Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. has been appointed as the market maker for the ETF. This appointment aims to promote efficient market functioning and liquidity. The ETF’s launch has contributed to the growing popularity of ETFs on the GPW.

Growing Demand for ETFs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

The launch of the Bitcoin BETA ETF comes at a time of significant growth in the Polish ETF market. GPW now hosts 16 ETFs, covering both local and international indexes. These ETFs include benchmarks like the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and DAX.

Kazimierz Szpak, CEO of BETA TFI SA, highlighted that the Bitcoin ETF meets rising demand for new asset classes. The launch positions the GPW among global financial hubs like the U.S. and Germany. It reflects growing investor interest in transparent and regulated exposure to digital assets.

The post Warsaw Stock Exchange Introduces Poland’s First Bitcoin ETF Product appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06331-2.16%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-3.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014087-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury