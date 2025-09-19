The post Warsaw Stock Exchange lists its first Bitcoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warsaw Stock Exchange has listed its first Bitcoin ETF, offering investors regulated exposure to BTC through futures contracts. Summary The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks BTC through CME futures and includes a hedging strategy to reduce USD/PLN currency risk. Approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority, the fund is managed by AgioFunds TFI. Bitcoin ETF arrives on Warsaw Stock Exchange The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has listed its first-ever crypto ETF, the Bitcoin BETA ETF. According to GPW’s official announcement, the Bitcoin BETA ETF does not invest in physical Bitcoin (BTC), but gains exposure through futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. To minimize foreign exchange volatility, the fund employs a hedging strategy using forward contracts, insulating investors from fluctuations in the USD/PLN exchange rate. Developed by AgioFunds TFI, the ETF was approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority in June and is backed by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. as its market maker. “Offering exposure to Bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading, as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised, cleared, and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The current crypto ETF landscape Globally, Bitcoin ETFs have already gained traction on major exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe in the U.S., where a wave of spot Bitcoin ETFs was approved in early 2024. Other prominent markets include the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, Germany’s Xetra, Switzerland’s SIX Exchange, Brazil’s B3, and Cboe Australia. These ETFs offer various structures, from physically-backed spot products to futures-based funds, like the one just listed on GPW. Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoin ETFs are increasingly gaining traction. According to the latest count by Bloomberg analysts,… The post Warsaw Stock Exchange lists its first Bitcoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warsaw Stock Exchange has listed its first Bitcoin ETF, offering investors regulated exposure to BTC through futures contracts. Summary The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks BTC through CME futures and includes a hedging strategy to reduce USD/PLN currency risk. Approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority, the fund is managed by AgioFunds TFI. Bitcoin ETF arrives on Warsaw Stock Exchange The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has listed its first-ever crypto ETF, the Bitcoin BETA ETF. According to GPW’s official announcement, the Bitcoin BETA ETF does not invest in physical Bitcoin (BTC), but gains exposure through futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. To minimize foreign exchange volatility, the fund employs a hedging strategy using forward contracts, insulating investors from fluctuations in the USD/PLN exchange rate. Developed by AgioFunds TFI, the ETF was approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority in June and is backed by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. as its market maker. “Offering exposure to Bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading, as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised, cleared, and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The current crypto ETF landscape Globally, Bitcoin ETFs have already gained traction on major exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe in the U.S., where a wave of spot Bitcoin ETFs was approved in early 2024. Other prominent markets include the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, Germany’s Xetra, Switzerland’s SIX Exchange, Brazil’s B3, and Cboe Australia. These ETFs offer various structures, from physically-backed spot products to futures-based funds, like the one just listed on GPW. Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoin ETFs are increasingly gaining traction. According to the latest count by Bloomberg analysts,…

Warsaw Stock Exchange lists its first Bitcoin ETF

2025/09/19
The Warsaw Stock Exchange has listed its first Bitcoin ETF, offering investors regulated exposure to BTC through futures contracts.

Summary

  • The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks BTC through CME futures and includes a hedging strategy to reduce USD/PLN currency risk.
  • Approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority, the fund is managed by AgioFunds TFI.

Bitcoin ETF arrives on Warsaw Stock Exchange

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has listed its first-ever crypto ETF, the Bitcoin BETA ETF. According to GPW’s official announcement, the Bitcoin BETA ETF does not invest in physical Bitcoin (BTC), but gains exposure through futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. To minimize foreign exchange volatility, the fund employs a hedging strategy using forward contracts, insulating investors from fluctuations in the USD/PLN exchange rate.

Developed by AgioFunds TFI, the ETF was approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority in June and is backed by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. as its market maker.

“Offering exposure to Bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading, as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised, cleared, and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The current crypto ETF landscape

Globally, Bitcoin ETFs have already gained traction on major exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe in the U.S., where a wave of spot Bitcoin ETFs was approved in early 2024. Other prominent markets include the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, Germany’s Xetra, Switzerland’s SIX Exchange, Brazil’s B3, and Cboe Australia. These ETFs offer various structures, from physically-backed spot products to futures-based funds, like the one just listed on GPW.

Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoin ETFs are increasingly gaining traction. According to the latest count by Bloomberg analysts, there are now over 90 crypto-related ETF and ETP filings, with a growing portion focused on altcoins.

The momentum is expected to accelerate further following the SEC’s recent approval of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares in the U.S. This regulatory change streamlines the approval process for spot crypto ETFs, allowing exchanges to list qualifying products without requiring full-length reviews for each one. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the potential impact of this change, stating, “the last time they implemented a generic listing standard for ETFs, launches tripled. Good chance we see north of 100 crypto ETFs launched in the next 12 months.”

Source: https://crypto.news/warsaw-stock-exchange-lists-its-first-bitcoin-etf/

