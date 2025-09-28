Was Manchester City Written Off Too Early In This Season’s Title Race?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) Offside via Getty Images

Manchester City was always expected to claim three points at home to Burnley on Saturday, but Pep Guardiola’s team did more than that. Indeed, City made a statement by putting five goals past its promoted opponents in a 5-1 victory that posed the question – could the Etihad Stadium outfit challenge for the Premier League title?

Nobody was sure what to expect from City this season. Last season’s collapse made clear that Guardiola would have to rebuild his squad and that process started in the January transfer window with the capture of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

That process continued with the summer addition of Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Gianluigi Donnarumma, but it wasn’t clear how long Manchester City would take to discover a new identity and build some momentum that could lead to a genuine title challenge.

The back-to-back defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton suggested this would be a season too early for Guardiola’s side. However, City has responded by stringing together three impressive results in the Premier League including Saturday’s 5-1 demolition of Burnley.

“We are creating a good team spirit with the backroom staff and players,” said Guardiola after City’s win over Burnley lifted his team into the top six in the Premier League standings. “We finished with late goals. It was tough. In the second half, we found the goals and it was miles better in the last 20 minutes.”

Guardiola has demonstrated a willingness to adopt new tactical approaches this season. Away to Arsenal last week, Manchester City set up to defend deep and ask its opponents to break through. The Gunners did this by equalising in stoppage time, but a 1-1 draw was still a respectable outcome for Guardiola’s team.

It was jarring to see Manchester City play in such a way, but it said something about the pragmatism Guardiola is now utilising. This isn’t a vintage City side. A lot of talent left the club over the summer – see Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker – but Guardiola is settling on a vision for his team’s future.

Ultimately, Liverpool could prove too strong to be caught at the top of the table. The defending champions suffered a surprise loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, but Arne Slot still boasts the deepest and most impressive squad in the Premier League at this moment in time.

Arsenal might also end up closer to top spot with Mikel Arteta’s team determined to end the long wait for a first Premier League title since the days of Arsene Wenger. However, Manchester City’s recent resurgence suggests it may have been written off too early. The title could still be on.