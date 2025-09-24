The post Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and the economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [The stream is slated to start at 12:35 p.m. ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.] Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon. This is Powell’s first speech since the Federal Open Market Committee lowered the central bank’s key borrowing rate a quarter percentage point to a range of 4%-4.25%, the first cut of the year. In his post-meeting news conference, Powell characterized the reduction as “risk management” as officials become more concerned with weakness in the labor market than the threat from inflation. Meeting participants indicated a likelihood of two more cuts this year followed by additional reductions in the next two years. Read more:Chicago Fed President Goolsbee says officials have to be careful not to get too aggressive with rate cutsSt. Louis Fed President Musalem sees ‘limited room’ for more interest rate cutsFed Governor Stephen Miran pushes case for central bank to slash key interest rateThe Fed’s rate cut masked large internal differences about where policy is going Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.  Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/watch-fed-chair-jerome-powell-speak-live-on-interest-rates-and-the-economy.htmlThe post Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and the economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [The stream is slated to start at 12:35 p.m. ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.] Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon. This is Powell’s first speech since the Federal Open Market Committee lowered the central bank’s key borrowing rate a quarter percentage point to a range of 4%-4.25%, the first cut of the year. In his post-meeting news conference, Powell characterized the reduction as “risk management” as officials become more concerned with weakness in the labor market than the threat from inflation. Meeting participants indicated a likelihood of two more cuts this year followed by additional reductions in the next two years. Read more:Chicago Fed President Goolsbee says officials have to be careful not to get too aggressive with rate cutsSt. Louis Fed President Musalem sees ‘limited room’ for more interest rate cutsFed Governor Stephen Miran pushes case for central bank to slash key interest rateThe Fed’s rate cut masked large internal differences about where policy is going Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.  Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/watch-fed-chair-jerome-powell-speak-live-on-interest-rates-and-the-economy.html

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and the economy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:30
[The stream is slated to start at 12:35 p.m. ET. CNBC Television will start the stream when the event begins. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon.

This is Powell’s first speech since the Federal Open Market Committee lowered the central bank’s key borrowing rate a quarter percentage point to a range of 4%-4.25%, the first cut of the year.

In his post-meeting news conference, Powell characterized the reduction as “risk management” as officials become more concerned with weakness in the labor market than the threat from inflation. Meeting participants indicated a likelihood of two more cuts this year followed by additional reductions in the next two years.

Read more:
Chicago Fed President Goolsbee says officials have to be careful not to get too aggressive with rate cuts
St. Louis Fed President Musalem sees ‘limited room’ for more interest rate cuts
Fed Governor Stephen Miran pushes case for central bank to slash key interest rate
The Fed’s rate cut masked large internal differences about where policy is going

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/watch-fed-chair-jerome-powell-speak-live-on-interest-rates-and-the-economy.html

