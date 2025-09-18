Watch Out: The Founder of This Altcoin Has Announced Plans to Limit the Total Supply

Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe has announced a significant tokenomics change proposal for the platform’s native token, ASTR.

Watanabe announced plans to move away from the current inflation model and toward a fixed-supply structure. He stated that this change is part of the Astar Evolution 2.0 process, described as the ecosystem’s “ultimate game plan,” and that the updates will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In this context, the voting process for Tokenomics 3.0 has also begun on the Astar forum. This “vote of confidence,” held on Opensquare and running until September 28, 2025, offers ASTR holders three options:

Transitioning ASTR to a fixed-supply, emissions-reducing model

Maintaining the current inflationary model

Abstain

According to the Tokenomics 3.0 draft, proposed changes include:

Fixed maximum supply (~10.5 billion ASTR)

Emission reduction and gradual reduction of staking rewards

Fee distribution: 50% burn, 30% to validators, 20% to the treasury

The protocol has its own liquidity (Protocol-Owned Liquidity – POL)

While the vote is non-binding, it will reflect the views of the Astar community and will guide subsequent management decisions.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!