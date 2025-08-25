As the cryptocurrency market enters a new week, analyst The DeFi Investor has shared the projects investors should keep on their radar. The analyst’s list highlights altcoins expected to see significant updates and potential price movements.
- HYPE and ETHFI: EtherFi is preparing to launch perpetual futures backed by Hyperliquid.
- Q: Voting on Sonic’s proposal to incorporate a US company and launch an S ETF will close on August 31.
- SILO: Silo Finance’s proposal to distribute 50% of its revenues as USDC to xSILO holders is expected to be approved today.
- AI Altcoins: NVIDIA’s earnings call on August 27 could generate momentum in AI-focused projects.
- ANON: Daniele Sesta announced that the biggest protocol upgrade yet called HeyAnon 1.0 will be released next week.
- HUMA: 21% of Huma Finance’s circulating HUMA supply will unlock on August 26.
- LINEA: The Linea airdrop verification tool is expected to be announced next week.
- Macro Developments: China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins this month, according to Reuters.
- BARD: Lombard’s BARD token crowdsale begins next week.
- POL: Polygon CEO will hold an AMA (Ask Me Anything) event where he will announce the project roadmap.
- RUNE:THORChain’s next major upgrade will occur next week.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-these-are-the-altcoins-to-keep-an-eye-in-thenew-week/