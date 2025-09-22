Water150 Sponsors ETHSofia and JFEX 2025, Making Waves in Major Innovation and Finance Stages

Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to become the world’s most trusted source of premium spring water secured in a blockchain-powered ecosystem designed to reserve water for at least 150 years, steps into the global limelight as it becomes a prominent presence and sponsoring hydration partner at two of the biggest conventions in the blockchain and traditional finance sectors this year, ETHSofia and JFEX Jordan.

More than Water150 booths and product representatives making lasting impressions by serving up premium quality spring water in bottles with a future-proof design, Water150’s physical presence at ETHSofia and JFEX is a deliberate move to present the decentralized technology innovators and financial luminaries in attendance at both events with a first glimpse of what premium hydration looks and tastes like in the 21st century.

Sofia, Bulgaria; Amman, Jordan; Satra Brunn, Sweden — Water150’s global footprint continues to grow as the project methodically grows to become a global network that connects consumers to a sustainably managed ecosystem of 1,000 water wells that consistently supply naturally filtered, high-quality, premium mineral water for at least 150 years using its native W150 token.

ETHSofia is a two-day event hosted at the Sofia Tech Park in Sofia, Bulgaria, between 24 and 25 September, where Web3 builders, founders, researchers, investors and the entire blockchain community have convened to learn and collaborate on the most innovative projects developed on decentralized technology, AI and blockchain since 2016.

The Jordan Financial Expo and Award (JFEX) has been an annual event where government bodies, private corporations, institutional traders, and fintech innovators come together to promote innovation in the banking, fintech, financial, forex, and other developing sectors for more than 25 years. This year’s convention will be hosted in Amman, Jordan, between 23 and 24 September.

“The ETHSofia and JFEX conventions are two events that are bookmarked at the beginning of the year because of the caliber of globally accomplished attendees and the quality of interactions they foster. Water150 could not have asked for better spots to resolve once and for all all the water availability and security questions for both the economically and environmentally conscious attendees at both future-looking conferences. Water150 is not just a virtual concept either; we are here now, and anyone who wants physical proof knows where to find us between September 23 and 25.” – Jörgen Ringman (Founder)

Please refer to the whitepaper for more details about the MiCAR-compliant W150 token and DROP voucher to learn how to secure your own water future today with Water150.

About Water150: Water150 is an innovative blockchain-based project created by the Longhouse Foundation, aimed at securing access to premium spring water through a secure, tokenized ecosystem. Led by Longhouse Water150 S.A. in Luxembourg, it connects certified wells—starting with historic sources like Sätra Brunn—to a network of 1,000 springs, managed under the rigorous Longhouse Water Quality Standard for purity and sustainability. Water150 empowers users to secure long-term water rights, fostering a transparent, 150-year vision of hydration backed by real-world assets.