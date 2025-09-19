The post Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well; The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to reserve access to premium spring water through a transparent, blockchain-based ecosystem of natural water springs, is excited to introduce its first natural water well, Satra Brunn.  The Sätra Brunn well is one of Sweden’s oldest and best-preserved natural spring water wells, located in a 324-year-old Swedish …The post Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well; The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to reserve access to premium spring water through a transparent, blockchain-based ecosystem of natural water springs, is excited to introduce its first natural water well, Satra Brunn.  The Sätra Brunn well is one of Sweden’s oldest and best-preserved natural spring water wells, located in a 324-year-old Swedish …

Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well; The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/19 00:56
WELL3
WELL$0,0000739+1,37%
water150

The post Water150 Unveils Historical Satra Brunn Well; The Original Source of 150 Years of Premium Quality Spring Water Hydration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Water150, the project developed by the Longhouse Foundation to reserve access to premium spring water through a transparent, blockchain-based ecosystem of natural water springs, is excited to introduce its first natural water well, Satra Brunn. 

The Sätra Brunn well is one of Sweden’s oldest and best-preserved natural spring water wells, located in a 324-year-old Swedish village. Every water source added to the network will be measured according to the pedigree and based on the foundations of the historically reliable Satra Brunn natural spring, a well that has endured since the 18th century.  

The Satra Brunn well secures the first 66 million liters of the annually replenished mineral water supply, starting in January 2027, for the next 150 years. Each liter of water secured in the Satra Brunn well is fully backed by a corresponding Water150 token, issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the Longhouse Water S.A., a Luxembourg public limited liability company. 

Hence, the first batch of 66 million Water150 tokens to enter circulation will fully back the annual supply from the Satra Brunn well. 

The project uses blockchain technology as a barrierless and transparent ecosystem to connect users to naturally filtered, high-quality, and sustainably managed drinking water per year for at least 150 years, starting in 2027. The amount of Water150 tokens in circulation is a verifiable measure of the volume of annual water flow available within the ecosystem, audited by independent third parties.

The W150 token is one of the first real-world asset (RWA) utility tokens to get the full approval of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the body responsible for the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) cryptocurrency regulatory standard recognized and adopted throughout Europe.

Water150 is building a global network of 1,000 premium mineral water sources like Satra Brunn, managed according to the high standards of the Longhouse Water Quality Standard (in line with WHO, FDA, and Swedish National Food Administration recommendations) for purity and sustainability. The tests will be according to ISO 17025, the international standard for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. 

At full strength, the 210 billion Water150 tokens in circulation will back the corresponding quantity of water reserved annually for at least the next 150 years, starting in January 2027. 

According to the Water150 whitepaper published on July 25th, each W150 token automatically issues 1 DROP voucher per year via its smart contract, redeemable for 1 liter of premium spring water within the same year, for at least 150 years starting January 1, 2027. Redemption uses and burns the DROP voucher but does not affect the W150 token, ensuring ongoing access rights. Token holders can opt for self-tapping at certified wells or pay for bottling/distribution at competitive rates, with the process beginning in 2027.

About Water150: Water150 is an innovative blockchain-based project created by the Longhouse Foundation, aimed at securing access to premium spring water through a secure, tokenized ecosystem. Led by Longhouse Water150 S.A. in Luxembourg, it connects certified wells—starting with historic sources like Sätra Brunn—to a network of 1,000 springs, managed under the rigorous Longhouse Water Quality Standard for purity and sustainability. Water150 empowers users to secure long-term water rights, fostering a transparent, 150-year vision of hydration backed by real-world assets.

Disclaimer: This crypto-asset marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. The offeror of the crypto-asset is solely responsible for the content of this crypto-asset marketing communication. For full details, see the WATER150 whitepaper at wp.water150.io or contact Water150 S.A. at [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0,5263-6,20%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12186-3,50%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08472-4,88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1395-5,48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237,54-4,28%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 405,61-1,67%
Capverse
CAP$0,15242-2,85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities