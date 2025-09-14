‘We are aware…’: Shiba Inu team responds after $2.4 mln Shibarium bridge attack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 18:08
SHIFU
SHIFU$0.00001112-4.46%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.0058+13.23%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001386-4.28%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.2042-10.55%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001365-7.45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000619+3.16%
Melon
MLN$8.199-2.83%

Key Takeaways

The Shibarium bridge suffered a $2.4 million flash loan attack, compromising 10 of 12 validators, draining ETH and SHIB. 

On the 13th of September, the Shibarium bridge, a key link between Shiba Inu [SHIB]’s Layer 2 network and Ethereum [ETH], was hit by a flash loan attack.

The exploit drained nearly millions, forcing Shiba Inu developers to swiftly restrict certain network activities as they worked to contain the fallout.

Remarking on the same, Shiba Inu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account noted, 

Details of the exploit

The attacker executed a sophisticated flash loan-style attack on Shibarium, leveraging stolen bridge funds to manipulate the network’s consensus.

Within a single block, they used the siphoned assets to purchase 4.6 million BONE tokens, temporarily gaining validator voting power.

This move let them sign a malicious state on the network before repaying the loan with assets drained from the bridge, specifically 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB.

The plot twist

Although the attacker stole these funds, the BONE tokens remain locked because validators still hold them, preventing immediate liquidation.

Further investigation revealed that the breach extended beyond the bridge, compromising 10 of 12 validator signing keys, while only K9 Finance and UnificationUND refused to validate the fraudulent state.

The attacker relied on the flash loan purchase to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority; without it, the exploit would have failed.

They drained ETH and SHIB and attempted to liquidate $700,000 in KNINE tokens, but K9 Finance DAO blocked the attempt.

Other tokens, including LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD, and SHIFU, were untouched, though their future remained uncertain amid rising security concerns.

Steps taken by Shibarium’s developers

Soon after the exploit, Shibarium’s developers acted swiftly to contain the damage and protect community assets.

They paused staking and unstaking functions to prevent further vulnerabilities from being exploited.

The team transferred funds from proxy contracts to a more secure 6-of-9 hardware multisig wallet, ensuring that no single party could move assets unilaterally.

To strengthen the investigation, they partnered with leading blockchain security firms Hexens, Seal911, and PeckShield, tasking them with conducting a comprehensive forensic review of the breach.

Developers are now securing validator key transfers, confirming Shibarium’s integrity, protecting user assets, and coordinating with partners to freeze attacker-linked wallets.

Impact on BONE and SHIB

On the price front, the Shibarium exploit pushed BONE to surge sharply to $0.294 before it retraced to $0.2057. This marked a 12% daily drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

SHIB also slipped slightly, falling 1.01% to $0.00001393.

AMBCrypto’s recent analysis showed that SHIB still held above a key demand zone. However, the weekly chart indicated that bears may be regaining control.

With volatility mounting and investor confidence shaken, the community now faces a critical test. Can Shiba Inu’s developers restore stability before further sell-offs take hold?

Next: Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/we-are-aware-shiba-inu-team-responds-after-2-4-mln-shibarium-bridge-attack/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0588-3.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.53067+8.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00941+2.31%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2311+10.68%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance