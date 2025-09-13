We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

ApeCar – BMW and Yuga Labs’ One-of-One NFT Car

The Apecar is more than a car – it’s a symbol of Web3 culture crossing into the real world. Created through a collaboration between BMW and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), it’s built on the BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupé platform and wrapped in a golden ape-inspired design by BAYC artist Rida.

The exterior features a mosaic of ape silhouettes, a nod to community identity, while M Performance upgrades ensure the car is as powerful as it is unique . BMW even integrated eInk panels, making it the first car where you can project your Bored Ape NFT onto the body .

How We Got the Apecar

Back in late 2024, BMW and Yuga Labs opened a special lottery for BAYC/MAYC holders. The prize wasn’t just the car, but the right to buy the only one in existence. Entrants placed a refundable $2,350 deposit , and one ape was drawn.

We were that lucky winner. After months of customizing specs for Germany, the Apecar was finally ready – and now it’s officially in our hands.

WhatsApp Image 2025-09-12 at 19.42.43 (1).jpeg

Driving Out of BMW Welt in Munich

The handover took place at BMW Welt, BMW’s iconic delivery center in Munich. Rolling out of the glass showroom with the Apecar was a moment we’ll never forget. We shared the first drive live on X so the community could join us in real time.

Being part of the ApeClubDach, this is a big moment – a big step for Web3 culture in Germany. Still, one thing was missing: no official representative from BAYC or Yuga Labs attended the handover, which raised some eyebrows given the importance of this project.

Why the ApeCar Matters

This delivery isn’t just about us – it’s about showing that NFT culture can shape real-world products. From profile pictures to custom BMW cars, the Apecar is living proof of BAYC’s impact on mainstream brands.

WhatsApp Image 2025-09-12 at 19.42.58.jpeg

BMW embraced not just a brand, but a community. Seeing our Ape brought to life in metal, paint, and performance tuning proves that NFTs can move far beyond screens. It’s a milestone for BAYC holders and a statement for the entire Web3 scene in Europe.

High-Tech Meets Web3

  • eInk Panels: Display your ape or other designs on the exterior .
  • NFT Light Carpets: Project your Bored Ape avatar when the doors open .
  • Custom Interior: Embroidered BAYC logos in the headrests.
  • 1/1 ApeCar NFT: A digital twin for collectors .
  • Otherside Integration: The Apecar also lives in Yuga Labs’ metaverse .

And under the hood? The M235i turbocharged engine ensures the Apecar is not just for show – it’s a performance beast too.

WhatsApp Image 2025-09-12 at 19.42.42.jpeg

What’s Next – Our Behind-the-Scenes Story

This is just the beginning. We’ll soon publish the behind-the-scenes story of bringing the Apecar home – including some unexpected hurdles with Yuga Labs during the process. Stay tuned, because the journey wasn’t as smooth as the drive.

For now, we’re proud to say: the only BMW Apecar in the world is here in Germany – and we own it.

