European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that the ECB is in a good position following Thursday’s decision but added that this position is not a fixed one.

“In view of various risks, including from the financial markets, we must maintain full optionality to act as necessary,” he added and said agile pragmatisim based on data and forecasts will be required at their next meetings, more than ever.

Market reaction

EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these comments, which received a neutral tone of 5.0 from FXStreet ECB speech tracker, and was last seen trading marginally lower on the day, at around 1.1560.