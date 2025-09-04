We should cut at next meeting

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 03:13
NEAR
NEAR$2.484+2.43%
Threshold
T$0.01626+0.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985+2.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.197+5.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017102-0.43%

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller reiterated that they should cut the interest rate at the next policy meeting.

Key takeaways

“Don’t need to go in lock-sequence of rate cuts.”

“Could see multiple cuts, whether it’s every meeting or every other will need to see what data says.”

“We know we’ll have a blip of inflation but it won’t be permanent, 6 months out will be closer to 2%.”

“We can always adjust rate-cut pace.”

“Fed’s independence is critical, believe we have independent Fed.”

“Have not had interview for fed chair job.”

“Don’t see recession, but slower growth.”

Market reaction

These comments received a dovish 3.2 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 98.30. Meanwhile, stays in neutral territory near 100.00.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-waller-we-should-cut-at-next-meeting-202509031302

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand