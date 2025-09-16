Web3 action role-playing game RuneSoul completes $4 million in new round of financing

PANews reported on September 16 that according to official news, the Web3 action role-playing game RuneSoul completed a new round of financing of US$4 million, led by Bitgo Capital, with participation from AccelByte and IGC Global P2E Guild.

According to reports, RuneSoul is a 3D card action role-playing game that combines real-time strategy with immersive narrative. RuneSoul integrates GameFi and SocialFi elements, allowing players to own in-game assets and trade them on the NFT market, and earn tokens through gaming.