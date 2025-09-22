Web3 games that families can enjoy together

Key highlights: My Neighbor Alice turns island building into a cooperative, NFT-powered experience for all ages.

Pudgy Party delivers fast-paced action and customization through accessible gameplay and playful aesthetics.

Pixels and Axie Infinity subtly introduce blockchain concepts while encouraging creativity and teamwork.

Exploring digital ownership through family play

The perception of gaming as a solitary activity is giving way to more social, collaborative formats—particularly in the emerging Web3 space. For families looking to introduce younger members to blockchain in a fun, approachable way, a new generation of games blends entertainment with light-touch education on topics like NFTs, wallets, and decentralized marketplaces.

Four games stand out for offering accessible mechanics, gentle learning curves, and gameplay that appeals across generations. These titles serve as a welcoming entry point into Web3 without requiring prior crypto knowledge. But for those who are more involved in the cryptocurrencies centered around crypto gaming, we suggest you check out our blockchain gaming news section.

My Neighbor Alice is a relaxed multiplayer builder game that draws clear inspiration from titles like Animal Crossing. Players create and customize virtual islands, trade items, and participate in seasonal activities. Built on the Chromia blockchain, it also introduces players to the concept of onchain ownership through tradable land plots and collectibles as NFTs. A browser-based format and real-time multiplayer mode make it well-suited for family play, with over 108,000 active users engaging in shared quests and creative building. They also have their own crypto: ALICE.

Pudgy Party, launched by Mythical Games and starring the Pudgy Penguins IP, uses a light-hearted Battle Royale format to bring families together in competitive matches. Suitable for players of all skill levels, it features customizable characters and a bright, animated world. With support for up to 20 participants per match and over 500,000 downloads since launch, it’s built to accommodate larger families and friend groups.

Axie Infinity adds strategy and storytelling to the mix. Players collect, breed, and battle with Axies—digital pets each with unique traits. Recent updates like Atia’s Legacy and the Mystic Era expansion have added cooperative elements, easing the learning curve and emphasizing teamwork. The Ronin blockchain enables ownership of in-game assets and AXS, allowing players to earn tokens or trade Axies in open marketplaces. The game remains a standout in the Web3 space with more than 500,000 monthly players.

Meanwhile, Pixels offers a different type of engagement: a farming simulator with retro visuals and strong community features. Players cultivate land, raise animals, and complete quests in a shared open world. It’s a game of creativity and collaboration, where items and land are represented as NFTs. Recent updates have expanded the crafting system and introduced guild play, helping Pixels attract more than 2 million users. Powered by the Ronin blockchain, it’s designed to gradually teach players about digital assets while they enjoy building and trading with others. Their own crypto is called PIXEL.

The bottom line

As families seek new ways to connect through interactive media, Web3 games are becoming a viable option. They offer more than passive screen time: by giving players control over digital assets and encouraging collaboration, they turn play into a shared learning experience. While the technology behind these games might be complex, the interfaces and gameplay are designed for anyone to enjoy—making them a solid entry point into a new era of gaming.