While web2 gave us entertainment, web3 can provide us with entertainment we can trust, where fair play is guaranteed by math.While web2 gave us entertainment, web3 can provide us with entertainment we can trust, where fair play is guaranteed by math.

Web3 gaming is ready for embedded fair play | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/21 16:32
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00052+4.54%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04591+4.55%
READY
READY$0.013-34.27%
MATH
MATH$0.09904+5.68%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

When people talk about web3 gaming, they usually think of tokens, economies, and speculation. But that’s missing the point. As many have pointed out, web3’s real magic for gaming is in going beyond play-to-earn. It’s about cryptography enabling fairness in ways web2 can’t. Web3 redefines what “fair play” means.

Summary
  • Vibecoding experiments show ZK’s potential — early tests with blackjack and slots revealed that while standard ZK proofs were slow, optimistic verification made real-time, provably fair gameplay possible.
  • ZK transforms gaming mechanics — it enables verifiable randomness, hidden strategies, and authentic leaderboards without exposing private data, making fairness a built-in feature.
  • Gambling is the first real use case — ZK proofs give players cryptographic assurance of fairness while helping casinos with audits and compliance, proving the model works where money is at stake.
  • Beyond gambling, fairness becomes a web3 primitive — from esports to reputation systems, ZK can embed trust and transparency into gaming and finance, unlocking entirely new applications.

My vibecoding journey

I came to this realization by playing around with vibecoding. I set out to recreate simple games like blackjack and slots, but with a twist. I prompted the AI to make use of zero-knowledge proofs as a part of the game’s key components. 

To my surprise, they actually worked. My first attempt was a blackjack demo, but the proofs took thirty seconds to generate, which meant the gameplay was slow and clunky. No one wants to sit around waiting half a minute to see if they got lucky.

So I pivoted to vibecoding a slot machine game and tried implementing it with optimistic verification. This cut the verification time down to milliseconds, and suddenly, the game felt alive. It was able to prove fairness, and it was able to make it usable in real time.

The key takeaway from those experiments for me was that web3 gaming can already be about so much more than new monetization loops. It can unlock entirely new mechanics powered by cryptography, and the tech to do it is already here.

What ZK unlocks in games

ZK proofs transform how games handle randomness, strategy, and reputation. Take randomness, for starters. In online games and casinos, players have to trust the operator’s word that a shuffle or dice roll is fair. With ZK, fairness is provable. A casino or server can prove cryptographically that a deck was shuffled randomly without ever revealing the seed behind it. Every spin, roll, or deal can be verified by players in real time, eliminating the need for blind trust.

Then there’s strategy. In traditional games, if you want to prove you played by the rules, you often have to show your moves, which kills the element of secrecy and reveals your own gameplay quirks. ZK fixes this, too, by allowing players to prove they solved a puzzle or followed the rules of a strategy game without revealing how. In poker, for example, you can keep your hand hidden even from the backend server logic. In trading or finance, you can keep your strategy private while still showing that the results are valid.

Leaderboards are another obvious fit. Cheating and fake scores ruin online rankings. ZK proofs make scores verifiable, so a game can prove a player’s high score is authentic without exposing all the gameplay data behind it. That applies to reputation systems, too. Imagine proving your Uber rating is above 4.8 without exposing every review.

Why gambling is the first real use case

It’s no coincidence that gambling is one of the first industries testing ZK technology. Gamblers often rely on opaque infrastructure and the promise that regulators or auditors will keep things fair. But as the saying goes, “the house always wins.” What it doesn’t guarantee is that the house never lies.

With ZK, every game operation can come with an embedded proof of fairness according to custom parameters set by the game rules. You no longer have to trust that the shuffle or slot spin wasn’t manipulated because you can verify it yourself. Casinos, in turn, could benefit from using ZK proofs to streamline the process for audits and compliance checks.

If ZK can work in gambling, where money’s always on the table, it can work anywhere.

Beyond gambling: Fairness as a core web3 primitive

The implications go well beyond casinos, however. Verifiable randomness, private strategies, and provable scores are just the start. With scalable ZK-proofs, we can even create new genres of games and new types of applications that were previously unthinkable.

Competitive esports tournaments could use ZK to verify match outcomes and leaderboards. Social games could ensure rankings are tamper-proof. Reputation systems could allow users to prove credibility without exposing personal data. In DeFi, traders could protect their strategies while still proving they followed risk limits or achieved returns.

A fun vibecoding project crystallized what’s already in the back of many gamers and gamblers’ heads about web3: that its biggest contribution to the industry is perhaps embedded fairness.

While web2 gave us entertainment, web3 can give us entertainment we can trust. As zkVMs and ZK coprocessors mature, we’ll see entire genres of games built around trustless fairness. All of this lets “fair play” take on a whole new meaning. Fair play, guaranteed by math, is the real win condition for web3 gaming.

John Camardo
John Camardo

John Camardo is the head of product management at Horizen Labs, where he focuses on applying zero-knowledge cryptography to solve real-world problems. He currently leads the product side of zkVerify, a chain-agnostic modular blockchain dedicated to efficiently verifying ZK proofs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is buzzing with opportunities. Among thousands of tokens launching, only a handful manage to combine narrative strength, tokenomics, and community loyalty. BullZilla, Pepe, and FLOKI stand tall as the top presales with 100x potential. They represent different angles of the meme coin revolution while attracting financial students, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain […] Continue Reading: BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009618+0.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001053-0.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:15
Share
BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine's massive $11 billion investment in Ethereum has raised eyebrows in the crypto world. As the market eagerly awaits the next bull run, this bold move has sparked debates and curiosity. Is it a clever strategy or a high-stakes risk? Explore which coins are poised for growth in this fluctuating landscape. Ethereum Poised for Growth Amid Steady Movement Source: tradingview  Ethereum's price is steady, moving between approximately $4335 and $4825. The crypto giant is showing promise, with a week's growth of over four percent. This follows a half-year surge of nearly 127 percent. Although the current pace is slower, the potential for breaking above the $5040 resistance level is strong. If it breaches this point, Ethereum could aim for the next resistance at $5530. Such a move would be a noticeable increase from today's range, suggesting this crypto could continue its climb. The market indicators point to a balanced phase, meaning Ethereum might be setting the stage for further growth. Keep an eye on those key levels! Conclusion BitMine’s move has sparked debate. If ETH rises, the valuation could be substantial. However, market trends can change quickly. Timing and strategy will be key. BitMine’s decision shows confidence in ETH, but only time will tell if it pays off. The sector awaits the next market movement with interest. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00173086-6.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1263-1.17%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002262-21.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:44
Share
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are back in the spotlight as traders gear up for the next bull run. Both tokens are expected to reach new highs in 2025, supported by strong communities and continued visibility in the market.
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003588-3.80%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001286-0.23%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615+7.70%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/21 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Senatör Cynthia Lummis, ABD’nin Trilyonlarca Dolarlık Borcu İçin Devasa Bitcoin Önerisi Sundu!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced