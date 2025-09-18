Web3 Gaming Labs Event Goes Bigger at TOKEN2049 Singapore

Singapore – September 29 2025 – As blockchain technology reshapes the future of entertainment, Web3 Gaming Labs, sponsored by Global Games Show, invites you to explore the trends of decentralized gaming at our exclusive side event during TOKEN2049 Singapore. Powered by the Times of Games, Web3 Gaming Labs will focus on how blockchain is powering the next generation of gaming. Attendees can participate in this immersive experience that brings together leaders, developers, investors, and gamers for a high-impact exploration of gamification, blockchain innovation, and the future of interactive entertainment.

Get into an experiential and interactive gaming zone, where you will witness first-hand how Web3 and blockchain technologies are powering the next generation of gaming; from idea incubation to live, playable ecosystems.

At the Web3 Gaming Labs side event, attendees can immerse themselves in live demonstrations and play zones that showcase cutting-edge blockchain games in action. Hands-on educational workshops will give participants the chance to learn directly from industry leaders, covering topics such as gamification mechanics, tokenomics, and player engagement strategies.

In addition to expert panels and fireside chats exploring blockchain gaming economies, metaverse playgrounds, and venture funding, the event offers mentorship and networking designed to connect creators, studios, and Web3 pioneers. Moreover, exclusive alpha launches and giveaways will provide early access to innovative titles and unique digital rewards. This makes the event a must-attend gathering for the next trend of gaming innovation.

Who must join the Web3 Gaming Labs 2025?

Gaming & Web3 Founders

Game Developers & Studios

Investors (VCs, Angels, Gaming Funds)

Web3 Gaming Labs is a global incubator dedicated to empowering creators in the blockchain gaming space. Through technical support, strategic mentoring, and community building, Web3 Gaming brings bold ideas to life, transforming concepts into engaging, immersive gaming experiences powered by decentralized technologies.

Join Web3 Gaming Labs this September in Singapore and be part of the revolution in interactive entertainment.

Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore

Contact: [email protected]