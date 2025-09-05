Web3 metaphysics project SUPERFORTUNE launches a merit box module, supporting cyber incense burning, breaking Tai Sui, burning bad luck, etc.

By: PANews
2025/09/05 21:23
PANews reported on September 5th that SUPERFORTUNE, the first Web3 metaphysics project, officially launched version 2, adding a merit box module that allows users to accumulate merit through three methods: burning incense, praying for protection, and burning bad luck. Users can burn incense, purchase lucky crystals, Tai Sui charms, and lucky beasts through the "Pray for Protection" section, and burn bad luck by burning their own MEMEs. Furthermore, Fortune Points will be converted to QIAN at a proportional rate, which can be used to upgrade and accelerate Fortune Points.

SUPERFORTUNE is the first metaphysical project in Web3 incubated by Manta Network. It combines traditional Chinese metaphysical theories with crypto assets through AI and integrates with Wello's PayFi to provide functions such as personal fortune testing, token fortune testing, past and present life testing, and fighting villains.

