Web3 smart hardware project MAGNE.AI completes $10 million in strategic financing

PANews reported on August 27 that according to official news, the Web3 smart hardware project MAGNE.AI announced the completion of a US$10 million strategic financing round, with participation from Castrum Capital, DuckDAO, TB Ventures and Becker Ventures. The funds will accelerate the L1+L2 dual-chain research and development of its mobile native Web3 infrastructure, as well as the mass production and optimization of its AI+blockchain security chip.

According to reports, MAGNE.AI is a technology company led by the United States, dedicated to building AI-native Web3 smartphones and next-generation mobile infrastructure for the decentralized Internet.