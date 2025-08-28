Web3 Social Platform TomTalk Integrates NexFi Wallet for Crypto Transactions, Stablecoin Trades

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 09:00
Today, TomTalk, a Web3 social platform, announced a strategic collaboration with NexFi, a crypto payment platform. TomTalk entered into this partnership to further allow its users to make transactions and engage in different growth opportunities using cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Millions of TomTalk customers worldwide can now use their in-game assets to interact with various crypto assets and stablecoins operating on top of the NexFi platform.

TomTalk is a Web3 social platform that offers enjoyable decentralized games and empowers people to monetize their music and conversations, presenting an innovative way of digital ownership. On the other hand, NexFi is a next-gen crypto and stablecoin payment platform, enabling real-time and low-fee transfers in more than 35 currencies.

TomTalk Taps NexFi for Stablecoins/Crypto Cross-Border Payments

The core of this partnership involves the integration of NexFi’s digital asset and stablecoin payment solution into TomTalk’s global Web3 social platform. As per the data, NexFi was selected to support TomTalk’s users in this quickly growing Web3 social platform. Fuelled by surging demand for cost-efficient, fast, and effective payment solutions, crypto and stablecoins have emerged as a radical solution for international transactions compared to conventional financial methods. 

According to the data, TomTalk leverages NexFi’s expertise in the digital asset payment solution that powers:

  • Comprehensive infrastructure for real-time and low-cost cross-border transfers.
  • Over 35 stablecoins and cryptocurrencies are supported.
  • Provides customers with full control of their wallets – Secured non-custodial MPC wallets integrated into TomTalk users’ accounts.

This partnership supports TomTalk’s wider vision of developing engaging and interlinked Web3 experiences. For NexFi, it utilizes this alliance to expand the adoption of its crypto payment network across broader decentralized ecosystems and connect further with more Web3 projects.

Embracing the needs of the Web3 audience provides a perfect opportunity for both TomTalk and NexFi. Through this collaboration, TomTalk seeks to make its network a reliable, secure, and flexible platform where digital asset-owning users have more entertainment and economic growth options to spend their investments on.

Setting the Stage for Crypto Usage

The collaboration between TomTalk and NexFi indicates the rising connection of Web3 platforms and crypto payments/trading networks, making digital asset transactions more accessible to millions of Web3 users. The expertise of NexFi in virtual token transactions and stablecoin technology brings a revolutionary solution for processing cross-border payments/trades in TomTalk’s international Web3 social network.

With this alliance, TomTalk harnesses the game-changing capability of crypto and stablecoins, providing its users with a more cost-efficient, rewarding, and accessible alternative. Using this approach, TomTalk creates new economic opportunities while ensuring its users benefit from low-cost, safe, and fast transactions and growth potential associated with crypto/stablecoin.    

