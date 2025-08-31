Web3 Startups Raise $9.6 Billion in Record VC Funding

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 09:42
Key Points:
  • Web3 startups raised $9.6 billion in Q2 2025.
  • Focus shifts to infrastructure and proven teams.
  • VCs favor fewer, high-conviction projects.

Web3 startups secured $9.60 billion in venture capital during Q2 2025, marking the second-largest quarterly total despite a drop in deal volume, per Outlier Ventures.

This funding highlights a shift towards more substantial investments in infrastructure, deviating from hype-based trends, with lasting implications for Web3’s maturation.

$9.6 Billion Boosts Web3 Infrastructure Investment

Outlier Ventures reports an astonishing $9.6 billion raised by Web3 startups in Q2 2025, the second-highest quarterly figure ever. This period was marked by fewer transactions but with substantial funding for fewer, higher-conviction projects focused on infrastructure, such as validator liquidity and rollups.

The notable shift in investment strategy underscores a market evolution from hype towards reliable and enduring commitments, resonating with larger funds being distributed among fewer innovative projects. Investors are gravitating towards proven teams that focus on lasting infrastructure development.

Market leaders and notable voices highlighted this pivot. For instance, Jamie Burke, CEO of Outlier Ventures, noted in a Medium post, “The next era of Web3 will focus on foundational infrastructure and proven teams, not hype cycles.” Vitalik Buterin also remarked via Twitter, “Rollups and modular architectures will define crypto’s long-term scalability—align with Ethereum’s roadmap”.

Ethereum Market Data

Did you know? In Q2 2025, the second-largest Web3 funding surge came amid a significant decrease in transaction volumes, reflecting a variance from prior market expansions typified by more numerous but less substantial deals.

Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,452.38, boasting a market cap of $537.43 billion. Over the past 60 days, ETH experienced an 85.02% gain, despite trading volume dropping by 42.85% in the last 24 hours, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:37 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts anticipate that current financial strategies could lead to increased regulatory clarity and advancements in the technological framework of Web3. Data suggests that this institutional focus on infrastructure might propel long-term scalability and sustainability within the sector.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/web3-startups-record-vc-funding-q2-2025/

