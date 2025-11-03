Web3's mystical project Superfortune has officially integrated with the compliant fiat currency payment solution Wello.

Superfortune is Manta Network's first Web3 project with a mysterious twist. It has now integrated the BNB Chain PayFi solution Wello, supporting fiat payment channels such as Apple Pay, bringing a seamless fiat payment experience to Superfortune's more than 21,000 daily active traders. What is superfortune? Superfortune is an InfoFi project based on traditional Chinese metaphysics. It combines metaphysical theories with crypto assets using AI to summarize price fluctuation patterns for traders. It was incubated by Manta Network. Through Superfortune, users can: Calculate your daily fortune; Predict the fortune of a specific token or CA; Calculate the past-life relationship between two Twitter users; Beat the petty people, drive away the petty people around you; Cyber incense burning; Purchase traditional Chinese amulets and Japanese Omikami NFT amulets; Burning MEME to zero, burning away misfortune; Earn real USDC referral rewards by referring friends. In the current volatile market, SuperFortune provides users with psychological comfort and trading strategy references, offering unique insights into token opportunities and market timing, complementing traditional technical analysis. Currently, SuperFortune's daily active users have surged to 21,976 under organic traffic, ranking 2nd in the DappBay AI catalog. Wello brings Apple Pay to Superfortune Wello integration enables users to purchase Superfortune amulets, charms, talismans, cyber incense, and more using Apple Pay, local payment methods, and over 60 global currencies, eliminating the barriers to entry for traditional Web3 devices. Wello's PayFi solution offers: Buy cryptocurrency instantly with Apple Pay; Supports local banks and mobile wallets; Covering more than 60 countries; Fully self-custody wallet control; This significantly lowers the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency beginners while maintaining high security standards. GUA Token Airdrop Announcement MANTA token stakers will receive an airdrop of $GUA, an on-chain token soon to be launched by Superfortune. Additionally, users who make purchases using fiat currency on the Superfortune platform will also be eligible for $GUA token rewards. The date for the GUA Token Generation Event (TGE) will be announced soon. Superfortune is Manta Network's first Web3 project with a mysterious twist. It has now integrated the BNB Chain PayFi solution Wello, supporting fiat payment channels such as Apple Pay, bringing a seamless fiat payment experience to Superfortune's more than 21,000 daily active traders. What is superfortune? Superfortune is an InfoFi project based on traditional Chinese metaphysics. It combines metaphysical theories with crypto assets using AI to summarize price fluctuation patterns for traders. It was incubated by Manta Network. Through Superfortune, users can: Calculate your daily fortune; Predict the fortune of a specific token or CA; Calculate the past-life relationship between two Twitter users; Beat the petty people, drive away the petty people around you; Cyber incense burning; Purchase traditional Chinese amulets and Japanese Omikami NFT amulets; Burning MEME to zero, burning away misfortune; Earn real USDC referral rewards by referring friends. In the current volatile market, SuperFortune provides users with psychological comfort and trading strategy references, offering unique insights into token opportunities and market timing, complementing traditional technical analysis. Currently, SuperFortune's daily active users have surged to 21,976 under organic traffic, ranking 2nd in the DappBay AI catalog. Wello brings Apple Pay to Superfortune Wello integration enables users to purchase Superfortune amulets, charms, talismans, cyber incense, and more using Apple Pay, local payment methods, and over 60 global currencies, eliminating the barriers to entry for traditional Web3 devices. Wello's PayFi solution offers: Buy cryptocurrency instantly with Apple Pay; Supports local banks and mobile wallets; Covering more than 60 countries; Fully self-custody wallet control; This significantly lowers the barrier to entry for cryptocurrency beginners while maintaining high security standards. GUA Token Airdrop Announcement MANTA token stakers will receive an airdrop of $GUA, an on-chain token soon to be launched by Superfortune. Additionally, users who make purchases using fiat currency on the Superfortune platform will also be eligible for $GUA token rewards. The date for the GUA Token Generation Event (TGE) will be announced soon.