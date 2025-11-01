Webull Adds Dogecoin and Solana to Crypto Futures Trading Platform

TLDR

Webull Corporation announced the expansion of its crypto futures portfolio on October 30, 2025.

The platform added futures contracts for Dogecoin, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Nano XRP, and Nano Solana.

Webull relaunched cryptocurrency trading for US residents in August 2025 with over 50 digital assets available.

The company operates crypto futures through a partnership with Coinbase Derivatives, a CFTC-registered exchange.

Trading operates on a 23-hour-a-day schedule for six days each week on the platform.

Webull Corporation has expanded its crypto futures portfolio to include Dogecoin and Solana. The digital investment platform announced the addition on October 30, 2025. This expansion brings leveraged trading opportunities for US retail investors on popular altcoins.

Webull Launches New Crypto Futures Products

Webull now offers futures contracts for six new digital assets through its mobile app. The new products include Dogecoin, Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Nano XRP, and Nano Solana. These futures contracts became available immediately following the announcement.

The expansion follows Webull’s relaunch of cryptocurrency trading for US residents in August 2025. Customers can now trade more than 50 digital assets on the platform. Bitcoin and Ethereum remain among the core offerings alongside the newly added altcoins.

Webull first launched futures trading in March 2024 with Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts. The platform has steadily increased its crypto product suite since then. Dogecoin and Solana rank among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Partnership with Coinbase Derivatives Powers Trading Infrastructure

Webull operates its crypto futures through a partnership with Coinbase Derivatives, LLC. Coinbase Derivatives is a CFTC-registered exchange that provides secure infrastructure. Trading runs on a 23-hour-a-day schedule for six days each week.

The collaboration between Webull and Coinbase Derivatives began in November 2024. Bitcoin and Ethereum futures marked the initial launch of this partnership. The alliance has now extended to include the six additional crypto futures products.

Webull provides real-time market data and advanced charting tools at no cost. The platform offers seamless order execution through its user interface. These features aim to simplify crypto futures trading for retail investors.

CEO Discusses Platform’s Crypto Trading Strategy

Anthony Denier serves as Group President and CEO of Webull US. He explained the rationale behind expanding the futures product lineup. “Webull users are always looking for smart ways to diversify and manage risk,” Denier stated.

He emphasized the fast-moving nature of crypto markets in his comments. The partnership with Coinbase Derivatives enables Webull to deliver more investment opportunities. The platform aims to provide tools for navigating the digital asset landscape.

Webull’s expansion aligns with growing institutional and retail interest in crypto derivatives. The platform continues to democratize access to products that were previously available only to institutions. Futures contracts allow traders to speculate on price movements with leverage.

The SEC has approved spot ETFs for Litecoin and Hedera for trading. Solana products, including spot ETFs with staking, are now live in the US. The industry anticipates additional launches for DOGE and XRP products in coming months.

